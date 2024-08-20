    Dogecoin Rockets 1,476% With Whale Buys

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    On-chain data for Dogecoin reveals jaw-dropping spike in bullish whale activity, with key metric soaring by almost 1,500%
    Tue, 20/08/2024 - 15:15
    Dogecoin Rockets 1,476% With Whale Buys
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The last day has seen high activity of Dogecoin (DOGE) on the blockchain, which may indicate that market participants are becoming optimistic about the popular cryptocurrency meme. 

    Advertisement

    In particular, the whale netflow benchmark from IntoTheBlock indicates that DOGE is flowing into the addresses of large holders in large volumes, as it grew from 25.06 million tokens to 369.46 million tokens over the period under review.

    Related
    Elon Musk Stuns Dogecoin Community With New Post
    Tue, 08/20/2024 - 09:39
    Elon Musk Stuns Dogecoin Community With New Post
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Satoshi Nakamoto's Historic Email Turns 16: Details
    Largest Korean Exchange Adds PEPE/USDT Pair, PEPE Soars 13%
    Bitcoin Is Form of Art: Yuval Noah Harari
    Elon Musk Stuns Dogecoin Community With New Post

    The net inflow data shows that more of Dogecoin has been bought by big investors, or whales, who hold over 0.1% of the coins in circulation, than sold. This new money coming into the market is usually seen as good for the price of the asset.

    Article image
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    What is more intriguing, past data shows that spikes in net inflow often coincide with market lows. This suggests that there is increased buying pressure during periods of price weakness.

    More data confirms trend for DOGE

    Digging deeper behind the scenes, the same on-chain data for Dogecoin reveals an uptick in accumulation by large investors. The addresses that made the cut have added 462.33 million DOGE to their wallets, while increasing their overall trading activity, with outflows rising from 22.31 million to 92.87 million DOGE.

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Explodes 72% in Volume, Price Breakout Coming?
    Tue, 08/20/2024 - 13:37
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Explodes 72% in Volume, Price Breakout Coming?
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt

    It looks like some of the big players are getting more involved in the Dogecoin market, which suggests they think the asset is going to perform well in the future. 

    Article image
    DOGE to USD by CoinMarketCap

    It is worth noting that this surge in whale activity coincides with renewed interest in Dogecoin sparked by Elon Musk's recent social media engagement. While correlation does not imply causation, the timing is intriguing.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 20, 2024 - 15:09
    Cardano Welcomes Major Wallet Release Ahead of Chang Hard Fork
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Aug 20, 2024 - 14:36
    Crucial Message From Shytoshi Kusama Shared by SHIB Team
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Introducing Tari Universe: The Crypto Miner For English Majors
    EXMO.com Expands Horizons: New Earn Program and Enhanced Limits for Investors
    CryptoGames Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Exciting Events and New Opportunities
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin Rockets 1,476% With Whale Buys
    Cardano Welcomes Major Wallet Release Ahead of Chang Hard Fork
    Crucial Message From Shytoshi Kusama Shared by SHIB Team
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD