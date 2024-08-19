    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price: Top Trader Reveals What to Expect from Leading Meme Coin

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    A top trader believes that Dogecoin's price action is about to get extremely boring
    Mon, 19/08/2024 - 18:09
    A top trader believes that Dogecoin's price action is about to get extremely boring
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    According to pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader KALEO, Dogecoin's price action will likely be anemic during the next several months. 

    The next several months will be "death by boredom" due to declining volatility. 

    The trader believes that DOGE will remain in the $0.085 and $0.11 range until the market heats up again. 

    According to data provided by CoinGecko, Dogecoin is in 10th place by market capitalization. The leading meme cryptocurrency is valued at $14.8 billion. 

    GalaxyTrading, another pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst, believes that DOGE will be "leading the charge" in the near future since it tends to serve as a key signal for the entire cryptocurrency space. 

    So far, the performance of the cryptocurrency market is rather underwhelming, with Bitcoin (BTC) dipping below the $60,000 level. 

    Still, the upcoming speech of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, which will take place at Jackson Hole on Friday, could bring more volatility. Powell is expected to indicate how fast the Fed is going to act when it comes to rate cuts. So far, the Fed is expected to settle for a 25 basis-point rate cut in September. 

    Dogecoin experienced a massive price surge in 2021 when interest rates were at extremely low levels in the US. The leading meme coin reached its current all-time high of $0.73 in early May 2021. 

    After the Fed went on a rate-hiking spree in 2022, risky assets such as cryptocurrencies started to struggle. 

    Earlier this year, meme coins experienced another revival with the Federal Reserve holding interest rates close to zero. However, OG players like Dogecoin recorded relatively modest gains compared to upstarts such as dogwifhat (WIF) and some celebrity meme coins. 

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
