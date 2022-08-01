Dogecoin Price Spikes After This Elon Musk Tweet

Like father, like son! Elon Musk has revealed that his son loves Shiba Inu dogs, pushing the price of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency sharply higher

The price of Dogecoin, the top meme coin, spiked by more than 4% after Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that X AE A-XII “loves Doges” in response to a video that shows his son playing with several Shiba Inu dogs.



Unsurprisingly, the popular meme coin has already pared most of its Musk-driven gains. The glorified Bitcoin parody is currently trading at $0.067 on the Binance exchange.

Image by tradingview.com