    Dogecoin Price Has One Last Chance to Repeat History

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Dogecoin has four days to align with its historical 22% average growth rate for December
    Fri, 27/12/2024 - 12:32
    Dogecoin Price Has One Last Chance to Repeat History
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Dogecoin (DOGE) has less than four days to make history in 2024. Cryptorank data has DOGE price pegged to a monthly growth average of 22.2% in December. In the last 10 years, DOGE has registered these monthly average growth figures as it charts its growth as a top 10 coin.

    Historical patterns and current challenges

    However, DOGE is currently down by a significant 23% this December. To square up with its December monthly figures, Dogecoin must witness a massive rally. That is, it should have a growth rate of about 50% to align with history.

    In 2017, when DOGE posted the highest growth rate of 337.5% in December, it preceded this performance with a significant 81.9% rise in November. 

    Article image
    Dogecoin Historical Chart. Source: Cryptorank

    Analysts project that with DOGE registering growth of 161.5% in November, Dogecoin might pull a last-minute surprise on the market. They maintain that for this to happen within the remaining four days, the ecosystem has to rally support.

    Although a 50% rally appears to be a huge challenge, market observers hope the ongoing bullish cycle could lend support. Additionally, DOGE’s historic record fuels anticipation for a repeat of its previous achievements amid heightened adoption.

    As of this writing, DOGE's price was trading up 0.93% to $0.3202. However, trading volume remains down by 11.17% at $2.31 billion. 

    The lingering price fluctuation might have dampened investors’ confidence in the last 24 hours.

    Can history repeat itself?

    Nonetheless, DOGE appears to have rebounded well from its previous low of $0.3103 in earlier trading. As reported earlier by U.Today, DOGE’s downtrend might have ended as the meme coin looks to stabilize at the current price levels.

    However, analysis shows the coin needs to breach the 50 EMA at $0.36 to revive optimism among traders and investors.

    Interestingly, December has historically been a notable month for Dogecoin as the asset first flipped $1 billion in market capitalization seven years ago. 

    Hence, there might be a slight chance it could repeat history to attain its average growth rate.

