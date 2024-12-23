Dogecoin (DOGE) Surpassed $1 Billion on This Date Seven Years Ago: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dog-themed cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) is marking a significant milestone in its history. Seven years ago, on Dec. 22, 2017, Dogecoin's market capitalization surpassed the $1 billion mark for the first time.

The Dogecoin Foundation took to X to commemorate this milestone in the cryptocurrency’s history — its market capitalization surpassing $1 billion, tweeting: "Seven years ago, on 2017-12-22, this happened," along with a screenshot highlighting this historic moment.

Seven years ago, on 2017-12-22, this happened. 💛 pic.twitter.com/EzQSXFiAzP — Dogecoin Foundation (@DogecoinFdn) December 23, 2024

Dogecoin was created in December 2013 by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer. Initially intended as a joke, Dogecoin quickly garnered a strong community of supporters and went ahead to achieve a billion-dollar market value in late 2017.

Seven years later, Dogecoin is still thriving, with a current market capitalization in the billions. Dogecoin is now the seventh largest cryptocurrency, with a market valuation of $46.13 billion and a current price of $0.313. Dogecoin boasts over 6.6 million holders, according to a recent report by Onchain analytics platform IntoTheBlock.

As the Dogecoin Foundation reflects on this milestone, it serves as a reminder of how far the dog cryptocurrency has come over the years.

Dogecoin community gets crucial reminder

Mishaboar, a prominent Dogecoin community member, has issued a crucial reminder to Dogecoin holders.

Dogechain, a popular online Dogecoin wallet, was shut down in July. Users were given until Dec. 31 to download their private keys from the website. Mishaboar reminded the Dogecoin community of this impending deadline in a tweet.

Along these lines, Mishaboar reiterates a crucial warning to DOGE holders: never to hold their Dogecoin in wallets generated via online services of any kind.

In an earlier warning, the Dogecoin community was asked to use only the Dogechain.info domain for the said action. This is because the .com domain has been used for phishing attacks in the past.