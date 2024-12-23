Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD
    Advertisement

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Surpassed $1 Billion on This Date Seven Years Ago: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Seven years later, Dogecoin still thriving
    Mon, 23/12/2024 - 16:05
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Surpassed $1 Billion on This Date Seven Years Ago: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) is marking a significant milestone in its history. Seven years ago, on Dec. 22, 2017, Dogecoin's market capitalization surpassed the $1 billion mark for the first time.

    Advertisement

    The Dogecoin Foundation took to X to commemorate this milestone in the cryptocurrency’s history — its market capitalization surpassing $1 billion, tweeting: "Seven years ago, on 2017-12-22, this happened," along with a screenshot highlighting this historic moment.

    Dogecoin was created in December 2013 by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer. Initially intended as a joke, Dogecoin quickly garnered a strong community of supporters and went ahead to achieve a billion-dollar market value in late 2017.

    Advertisement

    Seven years later, Dogecoin is still thriving, with a current market capitalization in the billions. Dogecoin is now the seventh largest cryptocurrency, with a market valuation of $46.13 billion and a current price of $0.313. Dogecoin boasts over 6.6 million holders, according to a recent report by Onchain analytics platform IntoTheBlock.

    HOT Stories
    Huge Bitcoin Reverse Explained by Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone: Details
    Just in: MicroStrategy Buys $561 Million More Bitcoin (BTC), Announces Saylor
    Ripple CTO Sparks Heated XRP Price Discussion: ‘10x Times’
    XRP Seeing Parabolic Growth in Wallets Amid 253% Gain

    Related
    Dogecoin Takes Hit Amid Crypto Crash: $29 Million DOGE Vanish
    Thu, 12/19/2024 - 14:35
    Dogecoin Takes Hit Amid Crypto Crash: $29 Million DOGE Vanish
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    As the Dogecoin Foundation reflects on this milestone, it serves as a reminder of how far the dog cryptocurrency has come over the years.

    Dogecoin community gets crucial reminder

    Mishaboar, a prominent Dogecoin community member, has issued a crucial reminder to Dogecoin holders.

    Dogechain, a popular online Dogecoin wallet, was shut down in July. Users were given until Dec. 31 to download their private keys from the website. Mishaboar reminded the Dogecoin community of this impending deadline in a tweet.

    Related
    Dogecoin's Unusual Design Choice: DOGE Founder Breaks Silence
    Sat, 12/14/2024 - 11:45
    Dogecoin's Unusual Design Choice: DOGE Founder Breaks Silence
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Along these lines, Mishaboar reiterates a crucial warning to DOGE holders: never to hold their Dogecoin in wallets generated via online services of any kind.

    In an earlier warning, the Dogecoin community was asked to use only the Dogechain.info domain for the said action. This is because the .com domain has been used for phishing attacks in the past.

    #Dogecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 23, 2024 - 15:53
    SHIB Burns Jump 936%, Price Reacts Unexpectedly
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Dec 23, 2024 - 15:39
    Mt. Gox's Bitcoins on Move Once Again
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    The Prize: Redefining Raffles with Blockchain
    aelf Introduces aevatar Intelligence: No-Code, No Limits for AI Agents
    Wall Street Pepe Raises $32M in Presale for New Trading Insights Ecosystem
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Surpassed $1 Billion on This Date Seven Years Ago: Details
    SHIB Burns Jump 936%, Price Reacts Unexpectedly
    Mt. Gox's Bitcoins on Move Once Again
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD