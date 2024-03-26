Advertisement
AD

    650 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) Transferred to Robinhood as Price Stages Surge

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Mind-blowing amount of Dogecoin transferred to Robinhood, according to report
    Tue, 26/03/2024 - 10:50
    650 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) Transferred to Robinhood as Price Stages Surge
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    A recent report by major cryptocurrency tracking service Whale Alert shows that within the last 24 hours, a gargantuan amount of Dogecoin has been transferred with the participation of popular investment platform Robinhood.

    Almost two billion DOGE have been transferred by anonymous whales engaged with this investment app.

    1.87 billion DOGE moved to and from Robinhood

    The aforementioned blockchain sleuth has detected half a dozen mammoth-sized cryptocurrency transactions that moved tens and hundreds of millions of Dogecoin each over the past 24 hours.

    Overall, a whopping 1.87 billion DOGE meme coins have been moved. Approximately half of them were withdrawn from Robinhood by anonymous cryptocurrency whales, and about the same amount was deposited to Robinhood after those withdrawals.

    Among the withdrawals, the largest crypto chunk contained 250,865,164 DOGE worth $45,777,632, and the smallest one carried 60,434,365 Dogecoin evaluated at $11,003,377. As for deposits, unknown whales transferred 200,000,000, 220,000,000 and 230,000,000 DOGE to Robinhood. 

    In total, the fiat equivalent of the 1.87 billion DOGE is $196.9 million.

    Dogecoin whales have become very active recently as DOGE surpassed popular coin ADA by its market capitalization size and has taken eighth place on the CoinMarketCap scale, ahead of Cardano. DOGE's market cap currently equals $26,528,729,566, versus $24,083,566,755 boasted by Cardano’s native coin, ADA.

    This is not the first time it has happened this year, though. Earlier this March, DOGE already outpaced ADA by this metric.

    Related
    Elon Musk Faces Ripple CTO’s Jab as X Loses Case After 'Shocking' Court Ruling

    DOGE price spikes

    The largest meme cryptocurrency by market cap, Dogecoin, has demonstrated an impressive price surge since Monday as it has increased by more than 9% by now. At the time of this writing, DOGE is changing hands at $0.1849 after surging from $0.1701 yesterday.

    Overall, within the past seven days, DOGE has staged an overwhelming rise, spiking by 43.86%. This increase was spurred by Elon Musk’s X platform securing several more state licenses for processing payments in the U.S.

    This has increased the anticipation of the DOGE community that perhaps Musk will finally integrate Dogecoin payments on X in accordance with his statements prior to his purchase of Twitter. Tech tycoon Musk once acknowledged that he believes DOGE is much better suited for micropayments than Bitcoin.

    #Dogecoin News #Robinhood #Cryptocurrency Whales
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image ADA and BNB Price Prediction for March 26
    2024/03/26 10:47
    ADA and BNB Price Prediction for March 26
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image New 10x Solana Meme Coin Emerges, But Stay Cautious
    2024/03/26 10:47
    New 10x Solana Meme Coin Emerges, But Stay Cautious
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Shiba Inu Braces for Ultra Bullish Breakout: Is SHIB Price Rally Imminent?
    2024/03/26 10:47
    Shiba Inu Braces for Ultra Bullish Breakout: Is SHIB Price Rally Imminent?
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Find Out How the Best Are Investing! Invest Cuffs 2024 Conference on April 5-6
    BEVM Bitcoin Layer2 Closes Seed Round with RockTree Capital, Sathoshi Lab & 20 Others
    UXLINK Emerges as the "Social Monster" of Web3.0, Pioneering a New Era of Acquaintance Social Networking
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    ADA and BNB Price Prediction for March 26
    650 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) Transferred to Robinhood as Price Stages Surge
    New 10x Solana Meme Coin Emerges, But Stay Cautious
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD