Dogecoin Now Supported by Mexico’s Largest Crypto Exchange

Dogecoin has been listed on the Bitso cryptocurrency exchange

Bitso, the leading Mexican cryptocurrency exchange, has added support for meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin, according to a recent Twitter announcement.

The DOGE price hasn’t budged on the news, currently trading at $0.1299, according to CoinMarketCap data.

The exchange has stressed that it only supports tokens issued on the Dogecoin blockchain.

As reported by U.Today, Bitso added support for rival meme coin Shiba Inu in January. With the most recent addition of Dogecoin, the exchange now supports a total of 33 cryptocurrencies, including Sand (SAND), Gala (GALA), Enjin (ENJ), SushiSwap (SUSHI), and others.

Last year, the exchange became America’s first cryptocurrency unicorn after raising $250 million.Bitso also aims to become the top cryptocurrency exchange in Brazil by the end of the year.