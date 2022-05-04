Dogecoin Now Supported by Mexico’s Largest Crypto Exchange

Wed, 05/04/2022 - 06:28
Alex Dovbnya
Dogecoin has been listed on the Bitso cryptocurrency exchange
Dogecoin Now Supported by Mexico’s Largest Crypto Exchange
Bitso, the leading Mexican cryptocurrency exchange, has added support for meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin, according to a recent Twitter announcement

The DOGE price hasn’t budged on the news, currently trading at $0.1299, according to CoinMarketCap data.  

The exchange has stressed that it only supports tokens issued on the Dogecoin blockchain. 

As reported by U.Today, Bitso added support for rival meme coin Shiba Inu in January. With the most recent addition of Dogecoin, the exchange now supports a total of 33 cryptocurrencies, including Sand (SAND), Gala (GALA), Enjin (ENJ), SushiSwap (SUSHI), and others.    

Last year, the exchange became America’s first cryptocurrency unicorn after raising $250 million. 

Bitso also aims to become the top cryptocurrency exchange in Brazil by the end of the year. 

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

