Dogecoin Now Ahead of Cardano After X-Fueled Boost

Wed, 07/26/2023 - 09:19
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Meme-inspired digital currency has overtaken Cardano (ADA) in market capitalization
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Dogecoin (DOGE), the meme-inspired cryptocurrency, has surged ahead of Cardano (ADA) in market capitalization following tweets from billionaire Elon Musk, according to data from digital asset tracking platform CoinGecko.

DOGE, which increased more than 9% in the past 24 hours and nearly 20% in the past week, now stands as the eighth largest cryptocurrency by market cap, bypassing the "Japanese Ethereum." At the time of writing, DOGE is trading at approximately $0.08.

The ascent of Dogecoin follows a cryptic tweet from the Twitter owner, seemingly linking DOGE and Twitter's new logo, shared by a Dogecoin designer.

As reported by U.Today, Twitter's famous bird logo was briefly replaced by Doge, the Shiba Inu dog face associated with meme-based cryptocurrency in early April.

This hint of Dogecoin integration into Twitter's payment system piqued investor interest and sparked the recent rally. However, it remains to be seen whether this rally will have legs.

Related
Shiba Inu Account Sports New Gold Check Mark
Dogecoin's resurgence comes amid the broader digital asset market showing mixed results. CoinGecko data reveals that Bitcoin (BTC) fell to sub-$29,000 levels, while Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Coin (BNB) held relatively steady.

Cardano (ADA), on the other hand, saw a decrease of 2.3% over the past week, dropping its market cap below that of Dogecoin's.

This development underscores the influence of prominent figures such as Musk on the volatile meme coin market. However, while the controversial entrepreneur is not abandoning Dogecoin, the meme coin is still down 90% from its all-time peak in May 2021. The casual mentions and hints by Musk are unlikely to ignite another major rally.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

