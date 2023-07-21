Tesla Removes Bitcoin But Keeps Dogecoin (DOGE) as Payment Option

In a surprising twist of events, electric vehicle and clean energy company Tesla has removed Bitcoin from the source code of its payment page, yet Dogecoin remains. This recent development has sparked speculation among cryptocurrency enthusiasts, given Tesla's past involvement with both cryptocurrencies.

Previously, rumors circulated in the crypto community that Tesla had added both Bitcoin and Dogecoin to its payment page source code. However, it was later confirmed that the two cryptocurrencies were present in the source code as far back as January 2023. Despite discontinuing Bitcoin payments in the past, Tesla apparently did not remove the corresponding code.

At present, Tesla has deleted "bitcoin" in the source code of its payment page, but still retains "dogecoin". pic.twitter.com/BQrRtuTN8Z — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) July 21, 2023

The latest decision to delete Bitcoin from the source code comes at a time when the largest cryptocurrency has been facing regulatory scrutiny worldwide and environmental concerns regarding its energy consumption for mining operations. However, no official statement from Tesla has been released, leaving room for speculation about the company's reasons for this move.

In contrast, Tesla's retention of Dogecoin in the source code is particularly interesting. Dogecoin, which began as a meme cryptocurrency, has gained widespread popularity and has been endorsed by various high-profile figures, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Musk has often expressed his support for Dogecoin, even referring to himself as the "Dogefather" in a Saturday Night Live appearance.

Dogecoin's current price stands at $0.07, showing a promising uptrend. This could be a result of several factors, including growing acceptance of meme coins, Elon Musk's persistent endorsement and now, potentially, speculation around Tesla's payment options.

The persistence of Dogecoin in Tesla's source code could signal potential plans for integrating the cryptocurrency as a payment method in the future. However, it is essential to note that a final decision would likely depend on various factors, including regulatory considerations and market dynamics.