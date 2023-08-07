Dogecoin Lead Dev Urges for Imminent DOGE Withdrawal Amid Huobi Insolvency Rumors

Mon, 08/07/2023 - 16:20
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
DOGE dev issues urgent Dogecoin withdrawal call amid major exchange insolvency alarm
Dogecoin Lead Dev Urges for Imminent DOGE Withdrawal Amid Huobi Insolvency Rumors
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In an unexpected turn of events, Mishaboar, prominent developer and advocate of Dogecoin, issued an urgent call for the community to withdraw its DOGE holdings from Huobi amid escalating concerns of the exchange's insolvency. Addressing doubts about Huobi's reserves, the contributor cautioned that the widely touted proof-of-reserves concept, often used by exchanges as a display of financial health, can be misleading and fail to reflect the true liabilities of an exchange.

What about Huobi?

The alarm bells were initially amplified by crypto enthusiast Adam Cochran, who pieced together a trail of unsettling clues hinting at Huobi's dire financial situation. His detailed analysis indicated substantial sell-offs of USDT by Huobi, coupled with odd balance shifts, shortly after the controversial launch of stUSDT by Tron's Justin Sun. Questions arose about the legitimacy of the new stablecoin, as data suggested a disproportionate distribution of tokens, mostly held by Sun and Huobi themselves.

The implications of Huobi's potential insolvency extend beyond the realms of Tether alone. Allegations have surfaced that Sun's DeFi ventures, including JustLend, were seemingly fueled by diverted user funds from Huobi. Cochran went on to reveal a stark discrepancy between Huobi's reported wallet balances and the actual assets held, casting shadows of doubt over the exchange's credibility.

Related
Huobi Insolvency Rumors Linked to Bulk USDT Selling by Binance: Analyst

As for now, the situation remains unclear, with market participants awaiting further developments. In the wake of these revelations, the once-trusted reputation of Huobi now faces a severe credibility crisis, underscoring the critical importance of due diligence and cautious decision-making. Nevertheless, in situations of uncertainty, there can hardly be anything better than the old rule: not your keys, not your crypto.

#Dogecoin News #Dogecoin
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Bitcoin-Friendly Tesla Exec Steps Down
08/07/2023 - 16:07
Bitcoin-Friendly Tesla Exec Steps Down
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image XRP 12% Reversal More Than Possible, Elon Musk Says 'X' Will Never Launch Native Token, SHIB Lead Shytoshi Kusama Shuts Down Scammers: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
08/07/2023 - 16:00
XRP 12% Reversal More Than Possible, Elon Musk Says 'X' Will Never Launch Native Token, SHIB Lead Shytoshi Kusama Shuts Down Scammers: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Inflows See Jaw-dropping 2,200% Spike, Here's Why
08/07/2023 - 15:50
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Inflows See Jaw-dropping 2,200% Spike, Here's Why
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide