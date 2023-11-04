Advertisement
Original U.Today article

DOGE Price Analysis for November 4

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How powerful is DOGE for further growth?
Sat, 11/04/2023 - 18:00
DOGE Price Analysis for November 4
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls have turned out to be more powerful than bears on the first day of the weekend.

DOGE chart by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has increased by 1.08% over the past 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's rise, the rate of DOGE is looking bearish on the hourly chart. The price is trying to fix below the local support level of $0.06812. If that happens, the fall may continue to the $0.067 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price is in the middle of the wide channel, which means that neither bulls nor bears are ready for a sharp move. 

In this case, ongoing consolidation in the area of $0.067-$0.07 is the more likely scenario for next week.

Image by TradingView

A similar picture is on the weekly time frame. The rate remains above the level of $0.06546. If the bar closes above that mark, buyers have a chance for a further upward move to the $0.07 zone.

DOGE is trading at $0.068 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

