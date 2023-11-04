DOGE Price Analysis for November 4

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.
Bulls have turned out to be more powerful than bears on the first day of the weekend.
DOGE/USD
The rate of DOGE has increased by 1.08% over the past 24 hours.
Despite today's rise, the rate of DOGE is looking bearish on the hourly chart. The price is trying to fix below the local support level of $0.06812. If that happens, the fall may continue to the $0.067 zone tomorrow.
On the daily chart, the price is in the middle of the wide channel, which means that neither bulls nor bears are ready for a sharp move.
