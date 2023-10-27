Advertisement
Dogecoin (DOGE) to Moon? X to Implement Full Financial Service by 2024

article image
Arman Shirinyan
This use case for Dogecoin might make it completely different asset
Fri, 10/27/2023 - 11:26
Cover image via www.freepik.com

In recent news, it was revealed that Elon Musk's latest venture, X (formerly known as Twitter), is setting ambitious plans for the future. During an all-hands meeting, Musk laid out several visions for the platform, including the introduction of full payment and financial services by the end of 2024. While many are speculating on what currencies or payment methods X will embrace, the potential inclusion of Dogecoin (DOGE) in the mix is sparking considerable interest among crypto enthusiasts and investors.

TV chart
Source: TradingView

Potential effects of Dogecoin's implementation

If X decides to adopt Dogecoin as a method of payment, this could have several ramifications for both the platform and the meme-inspired cryptocurrency.

  • Main stream acceptance: Dogecoin's integration into X's financial system would further solidify its position as a legitimate cryptocurrency. Given Elon Musk's endorsement and X's extensive user base, this could push Dogecoin into the mainstream, leading to wider acceptance among merchants and users.
  • Increased demand: As more users opt for Dogecoin payments on X, the demand for the coin could skyrocket. This might result in a price surge if the supply remains relatively constant.
  • New use cases: Beyond simple transactions, X's potential inclusion in financial services might offer new avenues for Dogecoin utilization, such as staking or earning interest.

A glance at Dogecoin's daily chart shows that the coin has seen a mix of highs and lows over the past few months. However, there is an evident uptick in recent days. The coin seems to be recovering from a period of consolidation, moving past its moving averages. The recent bullish candlesticks, combined with increased volume, indicate renewed interest in Dogecoin.

The RSI, although not in the overbought zone, is climbing, hinting at growing buying momentum. If the trend continues and should there be any confirmation from X about integrating Dogecoin, it would not be surprising to witness a significant surge in DOGE's price.

#Dogecoin
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

