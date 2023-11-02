Dogecoin (DOGE) Iconic Meme Dog Turns 18: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Kabosu, the original Dogecoin dog, has turned 18. Kabosu is the real-life dog who inspired the famous meme culture and cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin.

In a tweet, the Dogecoin Foundation celebrates this remarkable milestone. The milestone is being celebrated as the Dogecoin Foundation recalls that around this time in the past year the famed meme dog had a health scare.

Raising funds to commemorate Kabosu when she had a health scare last year was an incredible time. The Doge & Dogecoin communities from around the internet came together.



Amazing to see statue become a reality with @kabosumama and everyone else on Kabosu's 18th birthday! https://t.co/rbG0MP6EhM — Dogecoin Foundation (@DogecoinFdn) November 2, 2023

In commemoration of the 18th birthday, Kabosu's bronze statue has been unveiled in Sakura City, Japan. Fans of Kabosu, the famed Shiba Inu dog, gathered funds for the statue last year.

SBI VC Trade, the SBI Group's crypto exchange branch, is asking members of the Japanese crypto community to take part in a festive campaign to commemorate Kabosu's birthday.

Kabosu's birthday is being celebrated by SBI VC Trade with a "doggie campaign." Orders of 50,000 yen or more will receive 1% of the contract value as DOGE and SHIB rewards.

The "doge" meme's popularity came to light in December 2013, when two programmers launched Dogecoin as a tongue-in-cheek response to Bitcoin that reflected the internet's love of animal memes.

Dogecoin was founded as a "joke" by software programmers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer to mock the wild speculation in cryptocurrencies at the time. It is regarded as the first "meme coin" as well as the first "dog coin."

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, is a fan, branding himself "The Dogefather" after years of being affiliated with the dog-themed cryptocurrency.

At the time of writing, Dogecoin was up 1.80% in the last 24 hours to $0.068, per CoinMarketCap data.