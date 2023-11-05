Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

Monero (XMR) Wallet Hacked: Is Coin No Longer Safe?

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Most recent security issue XMR faced raised some concerns among investors
Sun, 11/05/2023 - 10:33
Monero (XMR) Wallet Hacked: Is Coin No Longer Safe?
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The digital currency community received unsettling news as the Monero team disclosed a security breach targeting their community crowdfunding system (CCS) wallet on Sept. 1, 2023. In a sophisticated cyber heist, hackers pilfered the wallet's full balance of 2,675.73 XMR, which is equivalent to about $384,000. The exact method the attackers used to infiltrate the wallet remains undetermined, sparking widespread concern among users and investors.

This incident has drawn attention not due to the significant sum involved, but because of the privacy-focused nature of Monero, which prides itself on offering anonymity in transactions. Leading blockchain security firm SlowMist has issued a preliminary statement, indicating that the Monero privacy model itself is unlikely to be the fault point. Instead, the vulnerability may lie elsewhere in the system.

XMR chart
Source: TradingView

According to Moonstone Research, the attacker conducted a series of nine transactions to drain the CCS Wallet. The subsequent analysis aimed at tracking the flow of the stolen XMR revealed some level of traceability, a surprising outcome given Monero's reputation for obfuscating transaction details.

Related
Shibarium Eyes New Milestone of 4 Million Transactions

Advertisement

Initial investigations by Moonstone Research identified a transaction with 17 input enotes and 11 output enotes, tagged as a "poisoned" operation due to its distinct structure. Analysts regard this as a pivotal piece of evidence, suggesting that the likelihood of anyone other than the attacker executing this transaction is incredibly slim.

In light of these developments, questions arise about the safety of Monero. The core privacy mechanisms of the cryptocurrency remain robust, as indicated by security experts; however, the breach underscores a critical reality: No system is entirely impervious to threats. The theft from the CCS wallet highlights the importance of operational security and the continuous need for vigilance in safeguarding wallets and systems associated with cryptocurrencies.

#XMRUSD
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Aave Freezes Assets on Numerous Chains: Are Funds Safe?
2023/11/05 10:32
Aave Freezes Assets on Numerous Chains: Are Funds Safe?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Warren Buffett's Right-Hand Man Slams Bitcoin
2023/11/05 10:32
Warren Buffett's Right-Hand Man Slams Bitcoin
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Shiba Inu Burn Rate Jumps 535% With Quarter Billion SHIB Burned
2023/11/05 10:32
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Jumps 535% With Quarter Billion SHIB Burned
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD