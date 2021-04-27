Dogecoin Is Better Than Any Lottery Tickets: Billionaire Mark Cuban

Billionaire Mark Cuban now prefers Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin to bananas, he claims that DOGE is better than a lottery ticket

Speaking on the Ellen DeGeneres Show today, billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban has explained why DOGE seems like a good thing to him, also touching on Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Preferring Bitcoin to a banana now?

According to Mark Cuban's Monday tweet, today he was going to be on the Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk about DOGE.

The famous entrepreneur, who as early as last year laughed publicly at Bitcoin, saying that he would rather invest in bananas since they are edible and Bitcoin is not, has become converted to the "new faith" of NFTs and digital currencies—which he used to despise.

On the show, he told host Ellen DeGeneres that Bitcoin is the digital analog of gold, Ethereum is a digital equivalent of currency and NFT is a cool digital collectible that kids can carry in their phones and buy and sell as they would with physical collectible items.

"Dogecoin is better than a lottery ticket"

Cuban also told the host about Dogecoin, which he very recently became a big fan of. The billionaire explained that the coin started as a joke back in 2013 and, a few months ago, it turned into a real craze and has been going up in price. The rise is mostly thanks to Elon Musk tweets.

Mark Cuban shared that he had bought some DOGE with his son, Jake. He believes that Dogecoin is good to invest in since people are using this coin actively now and more and more large Western companies are accepting DOGE as payment now.

Even if it does not go up in price, anyone can always use DOGE to buy stuff at the Mavericks Store, the shop of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks, owned by Cuban—anything from tickets to future games to merchandise.

The store accepts DOGE via BitPay. In April, the crypto transaction operator expects to have 6,000 DOGE transactions on the books at the Mavericks Store.

Elon Musk's favorite coin

DOGE remains the favorite coin of visionary Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Tesla holds Bitcoin on its balance sheet and accepts it as payment for automobiles.

Earlier today, Elon Musk tweeted in response to Dave Portnoy's war tweet that Tesla had only sold 10 percent of its BTC to prove Bitcoin's liquidity, but Musk also said that he had not sold any of his Bitcoin, thus confirming that he also owns BTC.

Musk continues supporting DOGE with his tweets, recently taking it to the $0.44 all-time high tweeting a Shiba Inu (the symbol of DOGE) barking at the moon.