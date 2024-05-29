Advertisement
    Dogecoin Founder Shares Winning Strategy for Using X Platform

    Yuri Molchan
    Dogecoin creator has revealed a way how to avoid negative experience while using the X social media app run by Elon Musk
    Wed, 29/05/2024 - 13:13
    Billy Markus, the co-creator of the famous and original meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin, who is known on social media as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, has taken to his official X (formerly widely known as Twitter) handle to comment on the negative side of using X.

    However, his tweet may be also interpreted as a recommendation how to avoid seeing content one does not like on Elon Musk’s social media platform – if one acts contrary to what one read in Markus’s tweet: “the more you engage with content you don’t like, the more you’ll see content you don’t like.”

    Markus is a frequent X user who even makes a tiny part of his income through the monetization feature introduced by Musk on the platform after he purchased it for $44 billion and started rebranding it as an “ultimate Everything app” X.

    Users who activate this feature receive their share of advertising revenues on X. Besides, Musk also integrated the Subscription feature here so that users can charge their subscribers small monthly fees for making additional content for them.

    #Dogecoin co-founder
