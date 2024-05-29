Dogecoin Founder Shares Winning Strategy for Using X Platform

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Billy Markus, the co-creator of the famous and original meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin, who is known on social media as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, has taken to his official X (formerly widely known as Twitter) handle to comment on the negative side of using X.

However, his tweet may be also interpreted as a recommendation how to avoid seeing content one does not like on Elon Musk’s social media platform – if one acts contrary to what one read in Markus’s tweet: “the more you engage with content you don’t like, the more you’ll see content you don’t like.”

Markus is a frequent X user who even makes a tiny part of his income through the monetization feature introduced by Musk on the platform after he purchased it for $44 billion and started rebranding it as an “ultimate Everything app” X.

Users who activate this feature receive their share of advertising revenues on X. Besides, Musk also integrated the Subscription feature here so that users can charge their subscribers small monthly fees for making additional content for them.

Markus bids farewell to Kabosu

Four days ago, when the news about the legendary meme dog Kabosu that had become the inspiration and mascot of Dogecoin passed away aged 19, many crypto influencers reacted by commemorating this Shiba Inu dog.

Billy Markus and Elon Musk were among them. Markus posted a meme about Kabosu meeting Death and asking if she was “a good girl.” Death stated that she “was the best.”

Elon Musk tweeted that Kabosu had ascended to heaven.