Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    XRP and Dogecoin (DOGE) Still Bullish: Major Metric Shows

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    XRP and Dogecoin are in good positions despite most recent setbacks
    Wed, 11/12/2024 - 9:49
    XRP and Dogecoin (DOGE) Still Bullish: Major Metric Shows
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A key indicator suggests a bullish long-term outlook for XRP and Dogecoin, despite a market-wide correction. This underappreciated indicator shows how old investment dollars are on average on a network and can reveal whether coins are growing more active or remaining inactive.

    Advertisement

    MDIA currently indicates that these assets are doing well. Over the last 60 weeks, the MDIA for Bitcoin has dropped by 31% to 439 days. The MDIA of XRP has decreased by 22% in just 14 weeks to 865 days, while Dogecoin has experienced the biggest decline, falling 31% in eight weeks to 370 days.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    An indication of the reintroduction of older dormant coins into circulation is the decline in MDIA. This kind of increased network activity frequently corresponds with bullish trends, as demonstrated by the bull markets of 2017 and 2021. After its recent surge, the price of XRP is forming a descending channel that may serve as a phase of consolidation. Observe the crucial support levels of $2.20 and $1.90.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Might Be Game-Changing Token, According to NBA Legend Pippen
    Billionaire Ray Dalio Prefers Bitcoin Over Bonds
    Bitcoin (BTC): $100,000 Not Forgotten, Dogecoin (DOGE) Loses It, Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Catastrophic Drop: What's Next?
    XRP Price Plunges Below $2, but This Top Trader Remains Bullish

    Although the MDIA reduction points to underlying strength, a break below these could result in further declines. There may be a new push toward $2.80 if XRP can recover $2.50, but short-term volatility is still likely. In contrast, DOGE recently entered a bearish technical signal by breaking below its ascending channel.

    Advertisement

    Related
    XRP Price Prediction for December 10
    Tue, 12/10/2024 - 15:40
    XRP Price Prediction for December 10
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    Nevertheless, the network's MDIA indicates notable coin movement, which is probably going to help with a recovery in the long run. Around $0.38 is the immediate support, while $0.31 serves as a more robust fallback. A recovery of $0.44, which serves as resistance, might force DOGE to resume its bullish trend.

    Rising MDIA has historically coincided with the end of bull runs, whereas declining MDIA sustains longer market uptrends. The data indicates that DOGE and XRP are still essentially positioned for long-term growth despite the possibility of further short-term price swings. Active involvement from long-term holders increases these networks' overall resilience.

    #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 11, 2024 - 7:48
    XRP Might Be Game-Changing Token, According to NBA Legend Pippen
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Dec 11, 2024 - 5:56
    Billionaire Ray Dalio Prefers Bitcoin Over Bonds
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Lists REVOX on Launchpool with 3,750,000 REX Rewards
    Charlie Unicoin Art NFTs, Meme Coins Gain Traction in Q4, 2024
    BC.GAME Kicks Off the "CAPTAIN ELARA RETURNS" Event: An Epic Adventure with Daily Rewards and a Porsche Giveaway
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP and Dogecoin (DOGE) Still Bullish: Major Metric Shows
    XRP Might Be Game-Changing Token, According to NBA Legend Pippen
    Billionaire Ray Dalio Prefers Bitcoin Over Bonds
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD