    Dogecoin Founder Reacts to Crypto Market Crash – Unexpected Take

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Shibetoshi Nakamoto jokingly explained reasons for recent crypto market plunge
    Fri, 4/10/2024 - 10:54
    Dogecoin Founder Reacts to Crypto Market Crash – Unexpected Take
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Billy Markus, cofounder of the iconic meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin, known under the pseudonym Sibetoshi Nakamoto, has shared his take on the nature of crypto markets and why they keep dropping, leaving investors and traders frustrated.

    Crypto market crashes following Bitcoin plunge

    As October kicked off, the cryptocurrency market has faced a drastic decline due to the notable Bitcoin price fall. From Sept. 29 until Oct. 3, Bitcoin has lost almost 9%, falling from the $66,000 peak and dropping below the $60,000 level.

    Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has managed to pare some of its recent bleeding and gained 2.26%, after which it faced an immediate loss again. At the time of this writing, BTC is changing hands at $61,265.

    This dramatic decline has been triggered by the no-less-dramatic geopolitical developments in the Middle East. As a result, many investors began to exit Bitcoin, the S&P 500 and other leading stock market assets, buying into gold, which was considered the primary safe haven asset before BTC entered the scene.

    "Crypto is like really hot girl": Shibetoshi Nakamoto

    Markus, who is considered an influential figure in the crypto community, shared his reason for the current plunge of the market.

    His tweet about this carries a shade of dark irony. He likened crypto to “a really hot girl who gives you attention for a bit and you gaslight yourself thinking just maybe you might have a chance.” However, he adds, “but then she drops you and starts dating a rich guy.”

    Markus reveals his epic BTC, DOGE, LTC sale

    Earlier this week, the Dogecoin founder also revealed that he has hardly any crypto left after he had sold nearly all his stash, consisting of various coins, to buy a Honda Civic. Markus tweeted that in 2015, he sold 50 BTC, 440 LTC, and 6 million DOGE.

    Currently, 50 Bitcoins are worth $3,069,865. Four hundred forty (440) LTC are now valued at $30,118, and six million Dogecoin is the equivalent of $646,013, which makes it nearly $4 million in total. At the start of the year, Markus tweeted that his current Bitcoin holdings consist of 0.009 BTC and a tiny bit of Dogecoin. A few years ago, he also tweeted that he had to sell some his ETH at a loss in order to pay taxes.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

