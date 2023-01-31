Dogecoin (DOGE) up 6% Amid Broader Market Slump, Here's Why

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

It is a very bearish day in the broader digital currency ecosystem, with prices sliding in what appears as a coordinated and comprehensive sell-off. Despite the outlook, Dogecoin (DOGE) is seeing its price rejuvenation, and at the time of writing, it is up by 6.03% to $0.09384, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

The decoupling of Dogecoin from the general market appears as a highly induced one, seeing as it was one of the worst gainers, according to its weekly chart shown below.

Image Source: CoinMarketCap

As a highly volatile cryptocurrency, Dogecoin is very sensitive to news, whether positive or negative. The current bullish run stems from the sentiment that the Elon Musk-owned social media platform, Twitter, is on track to move forward with its payment push. As previously implied, Elon Musk reiterated the plans to integrate digital currencies.

While the payment feature was teased some months ago when Musk was in the process of acquiring the microblogging site, sources at the Financial Times (FT) revealed that a small team, led by Esther Crawford, has been tasked with developing the product.

Ads Ads

The move aligns with Musk's vision to make Twitter a one-stop shop for communications and mobile money transfers.

How Dogecoin stands to benefit

Elon Musk is known as one of the biggest believers in digital currencies, and of the more than 22,000 cryptocurrencies around, his favorite coin is Dogecoin. Musk has integrated DOGE as a payment method for some of Tesla's products, a move that many believe will place the meme coin at the forefront of the crypto payments integration feature that is scheduled to launch on Twitter.

Should this happen, Dogecoin would receive a more defined utility that would drive its usage across the board. With this, investors are billed to stack up the coin, a trend that seems to have started with the coin's current price action.