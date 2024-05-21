Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 150% in Volume Amid Bullish Momentum

    Advertisement
    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    Rising trading volume for DOGE reflects renewed investor interest and activity on meme coin
    Tue, 21/05/2024 - 14:45
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 150% in Volume Amid Bullish Momentum
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dogecoin (DOGE) has seen a huge surge in trading volume, propelled by a bullish trend on the broader cryptocurrency market. The trading volume for DOGE spiked by an impressive 151.93%, reaching $2.06 billion, reflecting renewed investor interest and activity surrounding the meme-inspired cryptocurrency.

    Advertisement

    Simultaneously, Dogecoin's market capitalization has increased by 9.05% to $23.73 billion, solidifying its position as the eighth largest coin by market cap and the largest meme coin on the market. The rise in market cap indicates a significant inflow of capital into DOGE, driven by market optimism and positive sentiment.

    Interestingly, data from CoinGlass indicates that Open Interest in Dogecoin has also surged by 18.63%, currently standing at $970.77 million. Open Interest represents the total number of outstanding derivatives contracts, providing insights into market participants' sentiment and potential future price movements.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Waking Up: Details
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Waking Up: Details
    $4.9 Trillion Fidelity Pushes for Ethereum Spot ETF Approval
    Elon Musk Issues Important “Black Mirror” Statement to Warn Community
    Ethereum to $100,000: Dogecoin Creator Issues Epic Price Call

    Dogecoin price goes bullish

    As of the latest trading data, DOGE is priced at $0.1649, marking an increase of 8.45% over the last 24 hours. In terms of technical indicators, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for the meme coin stands at 56.83. RSI measures the magnitude of recent price changes to evaluate overbought or oversold conditions on a particular asset.

    A value above 50 generally indicates bullish momentum, suggesting that DOGE is currently experiencing moderate buying interest. Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) for DOGE is at 0.0009. MACD is a trend-following momentum indicator that shows the relationship between two moving averages of a coin’s price.

    A positive MACD value suggests that the bullish momentum is strengthening, potentially signaling a further price increase. Overall, the recent surge in Dogecoin's trading volume, coupled with increases in market cap and open interest, shows growing investor confidence. The DOGE community is closely monitoring these developments, which reflect broader trends on the crypto market.

    #Dogecoin News #Meme Cryptocurrencies
    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

    related image Shibarium on Verge of Major Record as Transactions Shoot up 209%
    2024/05/21 14:40
    Shibarium on Verge of Major Record as Transactions Shoot up 209%
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image 25,000 ETH Lands on Robinhood: What's Happening?
    2024/05/21 14:40
    25,000 ETH Lands on Robinhood: What's Happening?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image $70,000 Bitcoin (BTC) and $3,600 Ethereum (ETH) Push Liquidations to $260 Million
    2024/05/21 14:40
    $70,000 Bitcoin (BTC) and $3,600 Ethereum (ETH) Push Liquidations to $260 Million
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Supermoon returns The Mansion On The Moon Party to take over Consensus 2024 in Austin TX
    The largest MAC conference in Eastern Europe is back! 2500+ participants, 100+ companies at the exhibition, 30 reports, and a legendary Afterparty.
    25th Edition Manufacturing IT Summit: Shaping the Future of Manufacturing Technology
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 150% in Volume Amid Bullish Momentum
    Shibarium on Verge of Major Record as Transactions Shoot up 209%
    25,000 ETH Lands on Robinhood: What's Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD