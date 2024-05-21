Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum (ETH) Contract Holdings Hit Record $14 Billion

    Advertisement
    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    This surge comes as Ethereum's price spikes 18% amid speculation of imminent spot ETF approvals
    Tue, 21/05/2024 - 11:15
    Ethereum (ETH) Contract Holdings Hit Record $14 Billion
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ethereum (ETH) contract holdings have surpassed $14 billion, reaching a record high. This data, reported by CoinGlass, highlights significant contributions from leading exchanges: Binance with $5.54 billion, Bybit with $3.1 billion and OKX with $2 billion. Despite this impressive dollar value, the total ETH contract holdings amount to 3.83 million ETH, which is still below the five million ETH peak seen in 2022.

    Advertisement

    The surge in ETH contract holdings coincides with a substantial spike in Ethereum’s price, which jumped 18.53% in the past 24 hours, reaching $3,676. This price increase for Ethereum has been accompanied by a dramatic rise in 24-hour trading volume, up 247.20%, now standing at $38.73 billion.

    Potential Ethereum ETF approval

    This latest surge in ETH's price and contract holdings comes amid heightened speculation about the potential approval of spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) by May 23. This optimism follows months of skepticism regarding the approval of such financial products.

    HOT Stories
    Elon Musk Issues Important “Black Mirror” Statement to Warn Community
    Elon Musk Issues Important “Black Mirror” Statement to Warn Community
    Ethereum to $100,000: Dogecoin Creator Issues Epic Price Call
    SEC Files Reply to Ripple’s Latest Motion: Details
    Bullish Bitcoin Statement Issued by Samson Mow: “Omega Coming”

    Bloomberg ETF analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart have reported that there has been significant chatter suggesting that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is encouraging applicants to expedite their 19b-4 filings. This has led the analysts to increase their estimated odds of ETF approval from 25% to 75%.

    The potential approval of spot Ethereum ETFs could have substantial implications for the cryptocurrency market. ETFs are seen as a bridge to institutional investors, providing a more accessible and regulated way to invest in cryptocurrencies. An approval could lead to a significant influx of institutional capital into the Ethereum market, further driving up prices and trading volumes.

    The current record high in ETH contract holdings reflects growing confidence among traders and investors in the future of Ethereum. The cryptocurrency’s recent performance shows its pivotal role in the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem. As the second-largest coin by market capitalization, Ethereum’s movements often have a significant impact on the market as a whole.

    #Ethereum News #Ethereum ETF
    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

    related image 'ADA Is Extremely Centralized': Justin Bons Slams Cardano, Community Strikes Back
    2024/05/21 11:10
    'ADA Is Extremely Centralized': Justin Bons Slams Cardano, Community Strikes Back
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image 3 Billion XRP in 24 Hours as Price Jumps 6%, Here's What Happened
    2024/05/21 11:10
    3 Billion XRP in 24 Hours as Price Jumps 6%, Here's What Happened
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Elon Musk Issues Important “Black Mirror” Statement to Warn Community
    2024/05/21 11:10
    Elon Musk Issues Important “Black Mirror” Statement to Warn Community
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    The largest MAC conference in Eastern Europe is back! 2500+ participants, 100+ companies at the exhibition, 30 reports, and a legendary Afterparty.
    25th Edition Manufacturing IT Summit: Shaping the Future of Manufacturing Technology
    CryptoGames Integrates Polygon (MATIC) for Enhanced User Experience
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum (ETH) Contract Holdings Hit Record $14 Billion
    'ADA Is Extremely Centralized': Justin Bons Slams Cardano, Community Strikes Back
    3 Billion XRP in 24 Hours as Price Jumps 6%, Here's What Happened
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD