    Original U.Today article

    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for September 18

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect price blast from Toncoin (TON)?
    Wed, 18/09/2024 - 15:22
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Buyers have failed to keep the growth going, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    TON/USD

    The rate of Toncoin (TON) has increased by 0.26% over the past day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's slight rise, the price of TON is not looking bullish on the hourly chart. If bears' pressure continues and the candle closes near the local support, one can expect an ongoing fall to the $5.40 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, none of the sides is dominating, as the rate is far from main levels. In this case, traders are unlikely to expect sharp moves soon.

    All in all, ongoing sideways trading in the range of $5.40-$5.80 is the more likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any long-term predictions. If buyers want to seize the initiative, they need to restore the rate to at least the $6 area.

    TON is trading at $5.496 at press time.

    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

