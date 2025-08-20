Advertisement
    Bybit Reveals How Much Shiba Inu (SHIB) It Owns, Talk About Trillions

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 20/08/2025 - 12:11
    2,943,549,207,720 Shiba Inu (SHIB) surface in Bybit's latest announcement
    Bybit Reveals How Much Shiba Inu (SHIB) It Owns, Talk About Trillions
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bybit's newest proof of reserves drew the attention of Shiba Inu (SHIB) fans to one number: 2,943,549,207,720 Shiba Inu tokens. That is roughly three trillion coins held on the second largest crypto exchange, confirming that SHIB is still a top player when it comes to user balances.

    The snapshot, the 25th in Bybit’s audit series, covered holdings across multiple blockchains. Nonetheless, with its trillions, SHIB towered above the rest, making every other balance look small in comparison.

    The update also provided an updated look at how the larger coins have moved over the past three weeks. Bitcoin holdings climbed 5.61% to 58,954 BTC, an increase of over 3,100 BTC since late July. 

    Ethereum rose 6.59% to 604,131 ETH, adding 37,000 coins. Alternatively, USDT balances decreased by 4.75% to 4.85 billion, with over 242 million leaving the platform. 

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 2025

    The distribution of SHIB reveals a unique narrative when viewed beyond Bybit. An enormous 41% of the supply is in the burn address, representing over $5 billion removed from circulation. 

    Coinbase, Binance, Upbit, Robinhood and Crypto.com hold a majority of the remaining active supply, each keeping trillions of tokens on hand. 

    For meme coin watchers, the numbers confirm that the Shiba Inu coin is not just forgotten hype of 2021. In one of the industry’s most detailed audits, SHIB sits alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum, and its trillions prove that it has become a permanent line item on exchange balance sheets. 

    Do not forget that it is still the biggest Ethereum-based meme coin.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #SHIB
