Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple Steps up Fight Against Crypto Crime With New Partnership: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 20/08/2025 - 14:45
    Ripple teams up in new effort to combat Crypto Crime
    Advertisement
    Ripple Steps up Fight Against Crypto Crime With New Partnership: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a tweet, Ripple announced it has become a founding member of the newly launched Beacon network, a first-of-its-kind real-time crypto crime response network and an industry-wide project led by TRM Labs.

    Advertisement

    Developed in partnership with law enforcement, exchanges and stablecoin issuers, Beacon network aims at preventing illicit funds from leaving the blockchain.

    Aside from Ripple, founding members include Coinbase, Binance, PayPal, Robinhood, Stripe, Kraken, Crypto.com, Zodia Custody, Blockchain.com, Anchorage Digital, Bitfinex, HTX, Poloniex, OKX, LFJ, 1inch, Rhino.fi, Coinspot and ChangeNow, among others.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 08/19/2025 - 14:15
    Ripple's RLUSD Makes History With Bullish Exchange's $1.15 Billion IPO
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    SEC Boss Calls for Protecting Crypto Markets Against 'Regulatory Mischief'
    Bitcoin (BTC): Goodbye to $120,000, Dogecoin (DOGE) Can Avoid Breakdown, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Shock on Edge
    Harvard Economist Who Predicted That Bitcoin Was More Likely to Hit $100 Than $100K Finally Speaks Out
    Ripple’s $606 Million XRP Transfer Sparks Hopes, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Can Add Zero, Don’t Buy Ethereum Dip, Says Top Trader — Crypto News Digest

    As crypto crime evolves, fragmented responses allow bad actors to exploit gaps. Recent attacks have demonstrated how rapidly stolen funds may move.

    The Beacon network allows verified investigators to flag addresses associated with financial crime, promptly alerting exchanges and initiating risk-based responses.

    Ripple strengthens fight against crypto crime

    The move steps up Ripple's effort in preventing crypto crime and positions the firm at the forefront of industry-wide security initiatives.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 08/18/2025 - 10:27
    Ripple CTO Unveils Behind-the-Scenes of New XRP Project
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Since its inception, Ripple has moved against crypto scams, monitoring and ensuring the removal of fake ads and posts that promise fake XRP giveaways.

    In response to these XRP giveaway scams as well as impersonations of its top officials, Ripple stated it recruited an external cybersecurity and digital threat intelligence vendor to assist in reporting and removing fraudulent XRP giveaways and other fake crypto promotions. Ripple has also undertaken efforts to educate consumers about scam threats and how to avoid them.

    #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Aug 20, 2025 - 14:42
    SHIB Price Prediction for August 20
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Aug 20, 2025 - 14:28
    Binance in Spotlight Amid Big Crypto Crackdown Push
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MetaWin Announces $1.3 Million NFT Holder Exclusive Giveaway
    Quan2um Establishes Shariah Advisory Council to Uphold Highest Standards of Islamic Finance in Digital Assets
    Ika Launches RFP Program to Unlock the Next Generation of Decentralized Applications on Sui
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 20, 2025 - 14:45
    Ripple Steps up Fight Against Crypto Crime With New Partnership: Details
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Aug 20, 2025 - 14:42
    SHIB Price Prediction for August 20
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 20, 2025 - 14:28
    Binance in Spotlight Amid Big Crypto Crackdown Push
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all