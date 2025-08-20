XRP Millionaires Cash out Over $1,000,000,000 as XRP Price Loses $3

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

One of the heaviest dumps in months was recorded for XRP, with whale wallets unloading close to $1 billion worth of coins. This is supported by on-chain data by Ali Martinez, which shows the price dropping below $3.

The tracked wallets are in the range of 10 million to 100 million XRP. Since early August, they have dropped around 700 million coins, totaling a little over $1 billion at current coin prices. A dump of that size does not happen under the radar. You can see it on the chart: XRP fell from $3.35 to $2.90, tagging $2.85 on Aug. 20, before recovering some ground.

470 million $XRP sold by whales in the last 10 days! pic.twitter.com/Zc24I9omjg — Ali (@ali_charts) August 20, 2025

The pattern is simple: a week ago, $3.10 was support; now, it is resistance. Each attempt to push higher has met more sales. Order books are lighter than they were just weeks ago. This is XRP-specific as Bitcoin and Ethereum have not shown the same supply shock.

Why?

It is anyone’s guess why the whales pulled out here. It could be profit-taking after July’s rally or coins moving to other networks or exchanges. Then again, it could be straight cashing out. Whatever the reason, the numbers do not lie: $1,000,000,000 worth of XRP have left millionaire wallets, and the whole market is suffering as a result.

Areas of interest are now the $2.80 zone because, if it gives way, the summer base near $2.50 will become relevant again. Until then, the main story is clear: a billion-dollar whale has exited, and XRP is struggling to stay above $3.