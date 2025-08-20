Bitcoin Bull Bill Miller Urges Investors to Be Aggressive with Small Caps

Advertisement

During a recent appearance on CNBC's "Closing Bell," Bill Miller, chairman of Miller Value Partners, stated that he was bullish on small caps.

"So, from our perspective, you want to actually own small caps cyclicals and you want to be very aggressive here," he said.

Miller has stated that he is a believer in the "broadening" of the market, pointing to a broader rally involving smaller companies.

"I think what's really interesting is if you look at last week in the Russell 2000 index on Tuesday, 90% of the names in the index were up," he noted.

Such market breadth has not been in over three years, Miller adds. It tends to happen at "major" inflection points in the market.

During the interview, Miller recalled the 1999-2006 cycle, during which large-cap growth stocks lost nearly 30% of their worth while small-cap stocks recorded substantial gains.

"Very manageable" inflation

According to Miller, inflation has now been brought under control, and policymakers are currently being encouraged to ease.

"The bond market currently expects 2.6% annualized inflation over the next two years. Very manageable," he said.

There could be a very similar environment that was observed from 2000 to 2006.

Crypto plunges with tech stocks

Earlier this Thursday, Bitcoin dipped below the $113,000 level, reaching an intraday low of $112,353.

The cryptocurrency dipped in tandem with the Nasdaq 100 index, which is currently being pummeled due to an ongoing rotation out of big tech.

The cryptocurrency is currently changing hands above the $114,000 level.

Bitcoin treasury takeover

The shares of Strategy (MSTR), which is also part of the Nasdaq index, are now in the green after seeing an impressive recovery.