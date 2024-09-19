    2,024% Spike in Shiba Inu Token Transaction Fees Shocks Shibarium

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Shibarium's transaction fees have skyrocketed by over 2,000% in just 24 hours, as network activity surges and BONE usage for gas soars
    Thu, 19/09/2024 - 15:16
    2,024% Spike in Shiba Inu Token Transaction Fees Shocks Shibarium
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shibarium, the layer-2 blockchain of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, has seen a staggering increase in transaction fees over the past 24 hours as, according to data from Shibariumscan, the total number of BONE spent on gas fees has jumped from 15.67 to 317 tokens, a staggering 2,024% increase.

    Advertisement

    For those who do not know, BONE is the native token of the ecosystem around the popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency and serves as the fuel for transactions on the Shibarium network.

    Related
    Shytoshi Kusama Again Mysteriously Appears in Public? His Tweet Suggests So
    Thu, 09/19/2024 - 11:38
    Shytoshi Kusama Again Mysteriously Appears in Public? His Tweet Suggests So
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 1,757% in Bullish Whale Activity
    Shytoshi Kusama Again Mysteriously Appears in Public? His Tweet Suggests So
    Is Ether a Security? Congressman Explains Why It's Not the Case
    Dogecoin Founder Trolls Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls After Big Fed Rate Cut

    In addition to covering transaction fees, BONE also plays a critical role in burning the original Shiba Inu token, SHIB. Thus, every time a transaction is processed on the network using BONE as a fee, a portion of it is converted to SHIB and sent to a burning wallet, contributing to the deflationary nature of the SHIB token.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: Shibariumscan

    Given the big jump in total fees, it is worth noting that the average amount of BONE spent per transaction has seen an equally notable 1,188% increase, as fees have climbed from 0.00345 BONE to 0.041 BONE.

    Shibarium rising

    Meanwhile, it looks like this fee spike is related to a larger increase in transactions across the network. The total number of transactions increased by 70% in just 24 hours, from 4,537 to 7,715. The number of active accounts using the Shibarium network grew by 157.14%, with the number of accounts increasing from 42 to 108 in the same period.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Biggest Beneficiary of Rate Cut, Here's Why
    Thu, 09/19/2024 - 10:55
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Biggest Beneficiary of Rate Cut, Here's Why
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    With more and more people interested in Shibarium, it is no surprise that network usage is increasing. However, the sudden increase in transaction costs has raised questions in the Shiba Inu community about the long-term sustainability of the network.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 19, 2024 - 19:42
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 1,757% in Bullish Whale Activity
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Sep 19, 2024 - 14:53
    Ripple CTO's Epic Take on XRP Smart Contracts Stuns Crypto Community
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    JGGL Takes the Global Stage at the International AI Summit, Unveiling Game-Changing Innovations in Generative AI
    VIKITA Token Listed on Poloniex, Facilitating Trading on the TRON Network
    The Sovereign Nature Initiative Releases DOTphin: Eco-Evolving Avatars On Polkadot at Token 2049 in Singapore
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 1,757% in Bullish Whale Activity
    2,024% Spike in Shiba Inu Token Transaction Fees Shocks Shibarium
    Ripple CTO's Epic Take on XRP Smart Contracts Stuns Crypto Community
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD