Dogecoin (DOGE) Sees Surge in Massive Transactions

Alex Dovbnya
Dogecoin (DOGE) records a notable surge in transactions exceeding $100,000
Thu, 11/23/2023 - 17:38
Dogecoin (DOGE) has witnessed a significant surge in transactions exceeding $100,000 in the past month. This came when the meme coin experienced a substantial price spike. 

More whale activity 

This sudden spike indicates a newfound interest in DOGE from larger financial entities, commonly referred to as "whales" and institutional investors. 

The data shows a substantial fluctuation in transaction volumes, with the highest in the last seven days reaching $2.12 billion on Nov. 17, and a low of $965.41 million on Nov. 18.

Related
Ledger Issues Major Warning to XRP Community

This trend is particularly notable given Dogecoin's reputation as a more community-focused and less institutionally driven cryptocurrency

Analysts speculate that this increase in whale activity could be a precursor to a significant price movement in the near future.

A reality check 

Despite the recent surge in transaction volumes and investor interest, Dogecoin remains considerably distant from its all-time high (ATH). It is currently at 89.65% of its peak value, according to CoinGecko data.    

The current price of DOGE stands at $0.075715, a stark contrast to its historical highs. 

Moreover, the market data reveals that over 40% of Dogecoin holders are experiencing losses, even in light of the recent price increase, according to IntoTheBlock data.  

