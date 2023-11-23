Dogecoin (DOGE) Sees Surge in Massive Transactions

Dogecoin (DOGE) has witnessed a significant surge in transactions exceeding $100,000 in the past month. This came when the meme coin experienced a substantial price spike.

More whale activity

This sudden spike indicates a newfound interest in DOGE from larger financial entities, commonly referred to as "whales" and institutional investors.

The data shows a substantial fluctuation in transaction volumes, with the highest in the last seven days reaching $2.12 billion on Nov. 17, and a low of $965.41 million on Nov. 18.

This trend is particularly notable given Dogecoin's reputation as a more community-focused and less institutionally driven cryptocurrency.

Analysts speculate that this increase in whale activity could be a precursor to a significant price movement in the near future.

A reality check

Despite the recent surge in transaction volumes and investor interest, Dogecoin remains considerably distant from its all-time high (ATH). It is currently at 89.65% of its peak value, according to CoinGecko data.

The current price of DOGE stands at $0.075715, a stark contrast to its historical highs.

Moreover, the market data reveals that over 40% of Dogecoin holders are experiencing losses, even in light of the recent price increase, according to IntoTheBlock data.