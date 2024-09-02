    Elon Musk Stuns Dogecoin (DOGE) Community With X Post

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Elon Musk's recent comment on X has triggered reaction from Dogecoin community
    Mon, 2/09/2024 - 15:51
    
    Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently captured the attention of the cryptocurrency community with a comment on X (formerly Twitter).

    The interaction began when Musk tweeted about Starlink bank accounts being frozen. This detail attracted a reaction across the board, including that of "Sir Doge of the Coin," a prominent Dogecoin community member, who replied, "Dogecoin fixes this."

    The comment was meant to highlight Dogecoin’s potential as an alternative, decentralized financial solution in a world where traditional banking systems sometimes falter.

    Musk, a known Dogecoin supporter, replied, "Hmm. you make a good point." This seemingly casual acknowledgment from Musk was enough to trigger a reaction from the Dogecoin community, with many interpreting it as a sign of Musk seeing potential in Dogecoin.

    Against this backdrop, the response of the self-proclaimed "Dogefather" has sparked a wave of excitement and speculation in the Dogecoin community. Some believe that Musk might be hinting at a larger role for Dogecoin in his business ventures, possibly integrating it into Tesla, Starlink or other ventures. Others see it as a continuation of Musk’s ongoing support for Dogecoin.

    Dogecoin boosting its adoption

    In March this year, the Dogecoin Foundation released Dogecoin GigaWallet v1.0. GigaWallet is a backend service that offers a simple integration API for sites like online stores, exchanges and social media platforms to transact Dogecoin programmatically.

    The Dogecoin Foundation is nearing the launch of Dogebox, a drop-in platform for building solutions on top of the Dogecoin blockchain.

    At the time of writing, Dogecoin was down 1.88% in the last 24 hours to $0.096, mirroring the lackluster trading action on the general crypto market.

    However, there may be some good news on the horizon, as crypto analyst Ali Martinez observes that Dogecoin is showing a bullish divergence against the RSI on the four-hour chart, with the TD indicator flashing a buy signal. These positive signs might suggest a potential price rebound for DOGE on the horizon.

    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

