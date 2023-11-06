Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

Dogecoin (DOGE) Historic Pattern Spells Good Omen for November

Advertisement
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
November looks bright for Dogecoin (DOGE), here's reason
Mon, 11/06/2023 - 13:56
Dogecoin (DOGE) Historic Pattern Spells Good Omen for November
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Dogecoin (DOGE) is not losing its grip on its latest uptrend, according to current on-chain metrics. The top meme coin is changing hands for $0.07264, up 2.71% in the past 24 hours. In the past week since the month started, Dogecoin has soared by 4.46%.

Related
Dogecoin (DOGE) Iconic Meme Dog Turns 18: Details

This week-to-date (WTD) uptick might be the start of a historic record for Dogecoin. According to data from CryptoRank, Dogecoin's growth since 2014 has been characterized by one November with a positive gain, sandwiched between two subsequent losses.

While November 2014 ended up in a 2.58% upsurge, November 2015 negated this trend by slumping 6.32%. The same bearish downtrend was recorded in November 2016 as DOGE printed a 2.72% drop. Bullish sentiments returned in November 2017 as the meme coin, with no competition at the time, printed more than 81% growth.

Advertisement
DOGE Monthly Returns via CryptoRank

The cycle continued again, with November 2018 and 2019 recording losses and November 2020 closing with 38.7% growth. The two subsequent Novembers also recorded downtrends of 23.4% and 14.6%, respectively, a drop many believe has set the pace for an imminent close this month. The pattern is quite glaring, and the optimism is higher with the current price outlook of the coin.

Wielding the Dogecoin charm

By default, Dogecoin has a shining legacy of support from the industry's biggest advocates, ranging from Elon Musk to Mark Cuban. While their advocacy seems to have tapered down in the past few months, investors still consider their influence to sustain the support for DOGE.

Related
Dogecoin (DOGE) to Moon? X to Implement Full Financial Service by 2024

This explains the obvious whale transactions recorded in recent times, with proof of growing DOGE utility as a payment token. Since 2020 to date, Dogecoin has welcomed hundreds of new meme coin competitors but has managed to maintain its market capitalization of $10.25 billion, which positions it as the ninth largest cryptocurrency.

Current market indications also support DOGE's bullish drives, and time will tell whether the coin will once again repeat its history.

#Dogecoin
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Bitcoin (BTC) Forming Pattern You Wouldn't Like to See Now
2023/11/06 14:29
Bitcoin (BTC) Forming Pattern You Wouldn't Like to See Now
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image XRP Bears' Liquidations Total $3.5 Million as XRP Price Nears Ripple Ruling Highs
2023/11/06 14:29
XRP Bears' Liquidations Total $3.5 Million as XRP Price Nears Ripple Ruling Highs
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image XRP: Crypto Exchange Bitrue Shares Important Update for XRP Holders
2023/11/06 14:29
XRP: Crypto Exchange Bitrue Shares Important Update for XRP Holders
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD