    Dogecoin (DOGE) Crucial Alert Issued, Here's Why

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Dogecoin community put on high alert following crucial warning
    Sun, 18/08/2024 - 15:57
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Crucial Alert Issued, Here's Why
    The Dogecoin community has been put on high alert following a crucial warning issued by Dogecoin developer Inevitable 360.

    In an X post, Inevitable 360 alerted the Dogecoin community about a fake account impersonating the Dogecoin Foundation on X. This fraudulent account is attempting to deceive users by posing as the legitimate Dogecoin Foundation account on X.

    Inevitable 360 took to X to issue the warning, urging the Dogecoin community to be vigilant and report the fake account. The impersonator is using the name and mimicking the branding of the Dogecoin Foundation on X to trick unsuspecting users.

    This scam is particularly concerning as it exploits the trust and reputation of the real Dogecoin Foundation, which has been a cornerstone of the Dogecoin project since its inception.

    Inevitable 360’s warning comes as a crucial reminder for the community to remain vigilant and verify the authenticity of any social media account claiming to be the Dogecoin Foundation.

    Dogecoin Foundation

    The Dogecoin Foundation, founded in 2014, has been essential in developing and supporting the Dogecoin project.

    The Dogecoin Foundation, a non-profit organization, is in charge of providing support for Dogecoin through development and advocacy, Dogecoin trademark protection to prevent abuse and fraud and a road map and governance for Dogecoin's future.

    Members of the Dogecoin team initially founded the Foundation in 2014 to provide governance and support for the project. In 2021, members of the core development team reenergized the Foundation, along with new seasoned advisors eager to help Dogecoin expand in the coming years.

