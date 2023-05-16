Dogecoin (DOGE) Building Block Teases New Release: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Dogecoin Core developer Michi Lumin has hinted at an upcoming release for the Dogecoin building block, LibDogecoin version 0.1.3.

some neat teasers for libdogecoin 0.1.3 coming soon -- the ability to use onboard encryption hardware / secure enclaves to store keys. Basically making your machine into a hardware wallet. Pros and cons to be debated, sure, but a lot safer than a text file on your drive. pic.twitter.com/ghDAr0elUC — Michi Lumin (@michilumin) May 15, 2023

It should be recalled that the current LibDogecoin version 0.1.2 was released in March 2022. LibDogecoin is a simple C library that allows the lightweight, direct integration of Dogecoin into several platforms and does not require in-depth blockchain understanding.

In a recent tweet, Michi Lumin hinted at "some neat teasers for LibDogecoin 0.1.3 coming soon." This includes the ability to use onboard encryption hardware and secure enclaves to store keys.

According to her, this would turn users' machines into hardware wallets. The pros and cons of this are still debated, but Lumin thinks the proposed feature might be a lot safer than a text file on a drive.

Dogecoin developer inevitable 360 also hinted at ongoing testing of the LibDogecoin 0.1.3 Development Branch by Dogecoin engineers.

Testing #LibDogecoin 0.1.3 Development Branch that @EdTubbs & @KBluezr are working non-stop, specially the #spvnode that will be a faster $Doge Node without the need of the #Dogecoin Core Wallet. This is really awesome. The future will be really cool and more decentralized 🤪 pic.twitter.com/4yaOEI7NGR — inevitable360 (@inevitable360) May 16, 2023

He hinted at an "SPV node" feature that would achieve speed without the need for the Dogecoin Core Wallet.

Since the launch of the initial LibDogecoin version 0.1 in August 2022, the Dogecoin building block has seen consistent development.

Ed Tubbs, a software engineer at the Dogecoin Foundation, revealed some new developments of LibDogecoin on Twitter.

🎉 Exciting updates from Libdogecoin this week!



💻 Our hybrid simplified payment verification (SPV) node is now available for early checkout on GitHub. With minimal hardware, storage, and bandwidth requirements, running nodes is now easier than ever!



🔒 In addition, we're… pic.twitter.com/q0VdTO3iJi — Ed Tubbs (@EdTubbs) May 15, 2023

According to him, the hybrid simplified payment verification (SPV) node is now available for early checkout on GitHub.

Tubbs' team hopes to make running nodes easier with minimal hardware, storage and bandwidth requirements. Testing is also ongoing as regards seed phrase storage with Trusted Platform Module 2 (TPM2). This would enable users to securely store their seed phrases in their crypto vault.

Meanwhile, RadioDoge, one of the Dogecoin Foundation's grassroots adoption projects, is making new advances. Michi Lumin tweeted that RadioDoge endpoints are transacting and querying, with the next step being range tests on the "local link," which goes from hub to user.