Dogecoin Cofounder Slams Doge Holders Who Try to Ruin Community from Within

Billy Markus has addressed DOGE community with rebukes regarding some of them encouraging disagreements amongst each other

Dogecoin cofounder Billy Markus has tweeted that some members of the Doge community are spreading "counterproductive tendencies," even though many in the community are great.

"How to ruin a community from the inside"

Markus retweeted a post from another member of the Doge community that underpinned his arguments. The DOGE meme chosen by Markus emphasizes the most frequent debates started by some Doge fans. Among them is bashing the popular Robinhood trading app, supporting both DOGE and NFTs, holding DOGE and other cryptocurrencies, etc.

keep this in mind, #dogecoin community members - lots of you are great, but lots of counterproductive tendencies among quite a few loud types 👍 https://t.co/8esnPBkXf8 December 21, 2021

Markus believes these things will improve DOGE

Speaking of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and other cryptocurrencies that one can favor apart from DOGE, on Sept. 30, Billy Markus shared his ideas on two things that may improve the leading cryptocurrency ecosystem and help it land new users.

One of those is a bridge between Dogecoin and Ethereum. He tweeted that this would be a crucial improvement for DOGE.

The second is that Dogecoin needs NFT platforms, such as OpenSea, that allow users to buy non-fungible tokens for DOGE-ETH.

As for a possible method of collaboration between Ethereum and DOGE in the future, earlier this year, Vitalik Buterin said that he hopes Dogecoin will switch from the proof-of-work (PoW) consensus algorithm to proof-of-stake (PoS), perhaps using Ethereum code for that.