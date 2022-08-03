Dogecoin and Polkadot Now Supported by Japan’s Bitbank

Wed, 08/03/2022 - 06:16
article image
Alex Dovbnya
FSA-approved Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Bitbank has added support for two more cryptocurrencies
Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Bitbank has added support for Dogecoin (DOGE) and Polkadot (DOT), according to an Aug. 3 blog post.

The Tokyo-based exchange now allows its customers to trade a total of 18 cryptocurrencies.

The two aforementioned coins will also be supported by Bitbank’s cryptocurrency lending service.

Back in October 2017, the Japanese Financial Services Agency (FSA) officially recognized Bitbank and ten other companies as registered crypto exchange operators in order to support fintech innovations.

In May, Bitbank set up a custody firm called Japan Digital Asset Trust (JADAT) in partnership with Japanese financial holding company Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings.

