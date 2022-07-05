Dogecoin Now Available on FTX Japan: Details

Top crypto exchange stated on its website that it will start handling Dogecoin

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to information provided on Twitter, Dogecoin is now available on FTX Japan. The top crypto exchange stated on its website that it will start handling Dogecoin in its physical transactions (sales offices/exchanges) and perpetual transactions from Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

The translation from its official website reads:

We plan to start handling DOGE in our physical transactions (sales offices/exchanges) and perpetual transactions from 11:00 am on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. DOGE is a unique coin with a Shiba dog motif and is a crypto asset that has gained a lot of popularity in recent years. It will be possible to easily trade this DOGE, which is often heard in the news, on FTX Japan in the future. FTX Japan is the only domestic exchange that handles perpetual trading of Dogecoin, so please take advantage of it.

Following Dogecoin's surge to fame in 2020, it has seen support in a myriad of listings on numerous cryptocurrency exchanges. In July 2020, OKEx indicated support for Dogecoin trading on its spot margin trading, listing a perpetual DOGE/USDT pair. In the same month, Bitfinex announced the listing of MegaDogecoin (MDOGE), which represents one million "normal" DOGE.

The past year and the current one saw Dogecoin listed on other major exchanges, such as Coinbase and Bitso. Dogecoin futures also arrived on the Kraken exchange, as reported by U.Today.

Dogecoin faces buying pressure from whales

JUST IN: $DOGE @dogecoin now on top 10 purchased tokens among 1000 biggest #BSC whales in the last 24hrs 🐳



Peep the top 100 whales here: https://t.co/hABj9cqU4d



(and hodl $BBW to see data for the top 1000!)#DOGE #whalestats #babywhale #BBW pic.twitter.com/6cQ7F1v52u — WhaleStats - the top 1000 BSC richlist (@WhaleStatsBSC) July 5, 2022

According to WhaleStats, Dogecoin faced buying pressure from the top BNB whales as it now ranks among the top 10 most purchased assets among the 1,000 biggest BSC whales in the last 24 hours.

On June 4, a large BNB whale, "Martian Manhunter," ranking 71st according to WhaleStats, bought 18,800,433 DOGE valued at $1,256,188.

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up slightly by 3.32% to trade at $0.068 at the time of publication.