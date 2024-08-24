    DOGE Surpasses SHIB and Rest of Meme Coins in Key Metric: Details

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Dogecoin continues to prove its superiority over rest of meme cryptocurrencies
    Sat, 24/08/2024 - 11:40
    DOGE Surpasses SHIB and Rest of Meme Coins in Key Metric: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    According to recently published data, the original meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin remains ahead of the rest of the meme coins’ market. The key metric in which it continues to surpass them is the activity of the loyal DOGE community on various social media platforms.

    SHIB now again comes second after Dogecoin here. On Friday, the official Shiba Inu marketing lead, who prefers to call herself Lucie, shared a diagram. It shows that SHIB has regained the second place in social activity among meme cryptocurrencies. DOGE remains on the first place unsurpassed.

    SHIB burn rate down in red

    Popular Shibburn blockchain tracker has shared that during the last 24 hours, the SHIB community has continued to transfer Shiba Inu meme coins to dead-end digital wallets. However, their activity has not been high enough to keep the daily burn rate in the green zone.

    As of this writing, the burn rate reading shows minus 83.19%, while the number of meme coins destroyed during the last 24 hours comprises 4,800,831 SHIB.

    So far, Shibburn has spotted seven transfers that moved nearly 5 million SHIB to unspendable blockchain addresses. The most recent of them have carried the largest amounts of SHIB out of circulation so far: 1,474,062 and 1,023,604 Shiba Inu.

    Recently, the SHIB team performed a hard fork on Shibarium. As part of it, a new burn mechanism was integrated. It allows the team to automatically convert part of the gas fees on Shibarium from BONE tokens into SHIB and then burn them.

    SHIB team shares important statement

    On Friday, Lucie published a tweet to share with the community how the SHIB team evaluates projects for providing them with support or offering a partnership. The main factor here, according to the tweet, is how much value they bring onto the Shibarium chain, i.e., liquidity.

    Next comes respect for the Shiba Inu brand, as well as burning SHIB coins or using them in dApps to enhance adoption. Another important thing is that new projects should “promote themselves positively and share accurate information while respecting the canine code of conduct.” Avoiding making “trash coins,” Lucie stressed, is also a crucial factor here. “Many are frustrated by new 'trash coins' that exploit our community,” she pointed out, hinting that projects adopting those assets are not welcome on Shibarium.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Dogecoin News #Token Burn #Shibarium
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    DOGE Surpasses SHIB and Rest of Meme Coins in Key Metric: Details
    Vitalik Buterin Shares Crucial Message on L2 Security
    BTC Demand Skyrockets as FED Signals Lower Rates Cycle
