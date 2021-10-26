DOGE Price Analysis for October 26

Bulls keep dominating as all top 10 coins are in the green zone. DOGE is the biggest gainer among them, rising by 4%.
DOGE/USD
DOGE keeps rising, going up by 10% since the beginning of the week.
On the local time frame, DOGE has bounced off the liquidity zone of $0.2650.
The trading volume is going up, which means that there are good chances to see continued growth. In this case, the altcoin may return to the resistance at $0.2832 by the end of the day.
On the bigger time frame, DOGE could not keep the rise above the $0.27 mark. The high selling trading volume confirms local bearish pressure. That is why one may expect a short-term decline to the level of the most liquidity around $0.26, followed by a fast bounceback.
On the daily chart, the situation remains unclear as DOGE is trading in a wide channel between the support at $0.1940 and the resistance at $0.3495.
At the moment, neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative, which is confirmed by a low trading volume. All in all, sideways trading in the range of $0.25-$0.28 remains the more likely price action for the upcoming days.
DOGE is trading at $0.2656 at press time.