DOGE May Soon Break Out Despite Overall Market Negativity: Report

Sat, 09/24/2022 - 11:50
article image
Yuri Molchan
DOGE, Bitcoin, BNB and LINK are candidates for a breakout in the present red market, according to recently published data
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

In a recently published tweet, Santiment data aggregator stated that several coins from the leaders by market capitalization seem to be ready to break out soon despite the overall negative sentiment from the community of crypto traders.

Santiment has tweeted that among the top 25 coins by market capitalization, there are four coins with particularly high FUD (fear, uncertainty, doubt) level, which may show that they may have a price surge soon – Dogecoin, Bitcoin, BNB Coin and Chainlink.

Over the past few days, Dogecoin price has increased by a whopping 18 percent, soaring from $0.0567 to the $0.0671 level. Earlier today, though, DOGE lost some of its recent gains, trading at $0.0660 per coin. In the past, the main driver of DOGE price was Tesla CEO Elon Musk. This time, however, the price of the original meme token has been moving up without his tweets.

Data provided by IntoTheBlock analytics company shows that recently six new whales have joined the network, buying a staggering 640 million DOGE.

On September 18, leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin again lost the $20,000 level, dropping below the $18,500 line a couple of times over the past week. During this time, the Fed Reserve rose the interest rate once again this year – by 75 basis points.

About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

