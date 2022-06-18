DOGE Makes It to Top 10 List by Trading Volume: Details

Sat, 06/18/2022 - 10:29
article image
Yuri Molchan
Dogecoin has climbed on the list of top assets by trading volume among BSC whales
DOGE Makes It to Top 10 List by Trading Volume: Details
According to data shared by WhaleStats, the original meme coin DOGE has entered the list of coins with the highest trading volume.

Doge gets on these top 10 lists of crypto

DOGE sits on the 6th spot among the top ten coins on trading volume and it is also on the top ten list of the most purchased digital assets by whales on the BNB Chain, previously known as BSC – Binance Smart Chain.

According to the website of the aforementioned blockchain tracking service, the comprised portfolio of BSC whales now contains $10,104,819 worth of Dogecoin, which is 0.92 percent of the portfolio.

Bitcoin Plunges Below $20,000 After Recent Fed’s Historic Rate Hike

Here’s why Dogecoin price keeps falling

At the time of this writing, DOGE is trading at $0.05325 after showing a decline 6.73 percent in the past 24 hours. The meme coin is dropping pushed down by the overall market decline with Bitcoin falling to $19,000 and Ethereum going below $1,000.

Besides, the biggest Dogecoin influencer Tesla boss Elon Musk has been hit with a lawsuit for promoting Dogecoin, which is referred to as a Ponzi scheme by the plaintiff. He demands Musk to stop promoting DOGE and pay him a total of $285 billion.

