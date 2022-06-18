DOGE Makes It to Top 10 List by Trading Volume: Details

Dogecoin has climbed on the list of top assets by trading volume among BSC whales

According to data shared by WhaleStats, the original meme coin DOGE has entered the list of coins with the highest trading volume.

Doge gets on these top 10 lists of crypto

DOGE sits on the 6th spot among the top ten coins on trading volume and it is also on the top ten list of the most purchased digital assets by whales on the BNB Chain, previously known as BSC – Binance Smart Chain.

According to the website of the aforementioned blockchain tracking service, the comprised portfolio of BSC whales now contains $10,104,819 worth of Dogecoin, which is 0.92 percent of the portfolio.

JUST IN: $DOGE @dogecoin now on top 10 by trading volume among 2000 biggest #BSC whales in the last 24hrs



Peep the top 100 whales here: https://t.co/gGAxYJbS43



— WhaleStats - the top 1000 BSC richlist (@WhaleStatsBSC) June 17, 2022

Here’s why Dogecoin price keeps falling

At the time of this writing, DOGE is trading at $0.05325 after showing a decline 6.73 percent in the past 24 hours. The meme coin is dropping pushed down by the overall market decline with Bitcoin falling to $19,000 and Ethereum going below $1,000.

Besides, the biggest Dogecoin influencer Tesla boss Elon Musk has been hit with a lawsuit for promoting Dogecoin, which is referred to as a Ponzi scheme by the plaintiff. He demands Musk to stop promoting DOGE and pay him a total of $285 billion.