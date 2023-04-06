Dogecoin Co-Founder Argues With CZ That Bitcoin Is 'Terrible as Currency': Details

Thu, 04/06/2023 - 11:42
article image
Yuri Molchan
Creator of DOGE has commented on tweet by CZ about Bitcoin, here's what he thinks about BTC
Dogecoin Co-Founder Argues With CZ That Bitcoin Is 'Terrible as Currency': Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

In a recent tweet, the chief executive of Binance, Changpeng Zhao, aka CZ, shared his thoughts about the world being "still early" on Bitcoin. This attracted the active Twitter user and blogger Billy Markus, co-founder of Dogecoin, known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto on this social network.

He criticized BTC as a potential global currency, though.

Billy Markus vs. CZ on Bitcoin: "Terrible as currency"

CZ shared a screenshot with data that there are more than 56.1 million millionaires currently, according to recent studies. It adds that in 2020, this number increased by 5.2 million.

Changpang Zhao added to this information that there are only one million people holding more than just one Bitcoin. "Do the maths, we are still early," CZ tweeted.

The DOGE co-founder stepped in to comment. He said that he did the "math" and, according to his calculations, every person on the globe can ultimately have only 0.002625 BTC each. This makes Bitcoin "terrible as a currency," Billy Markus stated.

The world population is currently estimated at roughly eight billion. The overall supply of Bitcoin was programmed by its creator Satoshi Nakamoto at the 21 million mark. So far, around 19 million BTC have been mined. In 2023, miners are producing 900 Bitcoins per day, which means 6.25 BTC are rewarded to miners for a single block.

This amount becomes twice as less every four years, thanks to another event programmed by Satoshi Nakamoto and known as halving (halvening). The latest halving took place in the spring of 2020, so after the next one in April or May 2024, miners' rewards for one completed block would be 3.125 BTC, and 450 Bitcoins would be mined per day, respectively.

Related
DOGE Whales Close to Elon Musk Cashed in on Twitter Logo Change – Report Suggests They Knew in Advance

Recent Bitcoin rally

Since March 10, the flagship cryptocurrency has been on a more or less steady rise, propelled by the current banking crisis in the U.S. Last month started with several major banks in the U.S. going bankrupt: Silvergate, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. After those followed a few other banks, and even the share price of Deutsche Bank plummeted.

On the back of that news, Bitcoin, acting as a risk hedge, began rising from the $17,440 zone it was trading in back then. Jumping up, it topped the $29,000 zone on March 30 and is currently changing hands at $27,833 after a correction, according to CoinMarketCap.

Earlier this week, Bitcoin plunged, losing $1,000 within an hour after rumors spread that Interpol had issued a red flag for Binance CZ. But he later refuted these allegations as FUD ("fear, uncertainty, doubt") spread by rival exchanges.

#Dogecoin #Bitcoin News #Changpeng Zhao #Binance
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Slumps Amid Twitter Publicity, Here's Why Hype Faded Fast
04/06/2023 - 11:16
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Slumps Amid Twitter Publicity, Here's Why Hype Faded Fast
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Cardano (ADA) to Make Price Comeback, Here's Leading Indicator, per Crypto Capital Founder
04/06/2023 - 10:45
Cardano (ADA) to Make Price Comeback, Here's Leading Indicator, per Crypto Capital Founder
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) TVL Plummets by 70%, Here's Why It's Concerning
04/06/2023 - 10:28
Shiba Inu (SHIB) TVL Plummets by 70%, Here's Why It's Concerning
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

Dogecoin Co-Founder Argues With CZ That Bitcoin Is 'Terrible as Currency': Details
Dogecoin Co-Founder Argues With CZ That Bitcoin Is 'Terrible as Currency': Details
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Slumps Amid Twitter Publicity, Here's Why Hype Faded Fast
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Slumps Amid Twitter Publicity, Here's Why Hype Faded Fast
Cardano (ADA) to Make Price Comeback, Here's Leading Indicator, per Crypto Capital Founder
Cardano (ADA) to Make Price Comeback, Here's Leading Indicator, per Crypto Capital Founder
Shiba Inu (SHIB) TVL Plummets by 70%, Here's Why It's Concerning
Shiba Inu (SHIB) TVL Plummets by 70%, Here's Why It's Concerning
DOGE Whales Close to Elon Musk Cashed in on Twitter Logo Change – Report Suggests They Knew in Advance
DOGE Whales Close to Elon Musk Cashed in on Twitter Logo Change – Report Suggests They Knew in Advance
Shiba Inu's Relations With Travala Strengthened With New SHIB Program
Shiba Inu's Relations With Travala Strengthened With New SHIB Program
Ethereum (ETH) Saw Large Increase in Buying Activities From Smart Money
Ethereum (ETH) Saw Large Increase in Buying Activities From Smart Money
Bitcoin Bull Mike Novogratz Predicts Crypto Will Be Trading Higher This Year
Bitcoin Bull Mike Novogratz Predicts Crypto Will Be Trading Higher This Year
Peter Schiff Says ChatGPT Intelligent for Not Recommending Bitcoin (BTC) Investment
Peter Schiff Says ChatGPT Intelligent for Not Recommending Bitcoin (BTC) Investment
Apple's Homage to Satoshi: Bitcoin White Paper Hidden in macOS
Apple's Homage to Satoshi: Bitcoin White Paper Hidden in macOS
Show all