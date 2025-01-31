DOGE ETF Next? Grayscale Excites Crypto With Meme Coin Fund

Advertisement

Grayscale, a U.S.-based asset management firm, has shared the details of its new cryptocurrency-based product. With Grayscale Dogecoin Trust kicking off, the segment comes one step closer to DOGE ETF approval. Meanwhile, opportunities for institutional exposure to meme cryptos remain limited.

Grayscale DOGE Trust goes live: What to know

According to the official statement by its team, Grayscale, a veteran U.S. asset management office, adds Grayscale Dogecoin Trust to its suite of crypto-based trusts exclusively offered to qualified investors. The addition of DOGE trust was announced today, Jan. 31, 2025.

We are proud to announce a new single-asset crypto investment fund, Grayscale Dogecoin Trust $DOGE.



much wow, big excite



Available to eligible accredited investors.



Read the press release: https://t.co/tV5TC8uoHV pic.twitter.com/cqqJxVRkIC — Grayscale (@Grayscale) January 31, 2025

The trust offers investors the opportunity to gain exposure to Dogecoin (DOGE), oldest and largest meme coin by capitalization. Introduced in 2013 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE) inspired the creation of a meme coin asset class that includes Shiba Inu (SHIB), Floki (FLOKI) and hundreds of copycats to date.

Advertisement

As with other Grayscale products, Grayscale Dogecoin Trust investors do not have to hold DOGE physically in cryptocurrency wallets to benefit from its price swings in both directions.

Grayscale’s Head of Product & Research Rayhaneh Sharif-Askary highlights that the release of DOGE Trust by Grayscale reaffirms the platform's commitment to building inclusive and democratic investment vehicles for various groups of TradFi investors:

Dogecoin has matured into a potentially powerful tool for promoting financial accessibility. We believe, as a faster, cheaper, and more scalable derivative of Bitcoin, Dogecoin is helping groups underserved by legacy financial infrastructure to participate in the financial system. Grayscale Dogecoin Trust offers investors exposure to an asset that is positioned to help fulfill Bitcoin’s originally intended use case and its egalitarian ethos.

The newly launched DOGE trust is available only for the accredited investors, Grayscale stresses in its welcoming statement.

Dogecoin ETF in 2025? Community remains optimistic

The asset debuts at $9.99 per share, while Grayscale allocates 30 Dogecoins (DOGE) in its portfolio to provide backing for every share obtained.

As covered by U.Today previously, the opportunity of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Spot Dogecoin (DOGE) to be approved in 2025 is the talk of the town in crypto.

The odds of a DOGE ETF being greenlit in 2025 are rocketing on Polymarket, Polygon's most trending prediction markets website.

Also, the community is expecting the releases of XRP, Solana, Cardano and Litecoin ETFs in the coming months.

Leading Canadian asset manager Purpose Investments submitted preliminary documents to the local regulator today to request XRP ETF approval.