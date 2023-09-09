DOGE Creator Unveils 'New Thing' About Sam Bankman-Fried

One of Dogecoin founders has slammed FTX founder, continuing to show his disaffection to creator of collapsed crypto giant

Billy Markus, who created the original meme coin DOGE together with Jackson Palmer in 2013, in an active X app user who receives income through the monetization feature implemented by its owner Elon Musk.

After the collapse of the FTX crypto giant in November 2022, Markus criticized Sam Bankman-Fried heavily, even when the latter admitted his wrongdoings on TV and apologized to customers and creditors publicly on Twitter.

Now, Markus published a post, saying that "the most famous vegan is sam bankman-fried." Thus, Markus' disaffection to SBF seems to have taken a new angle.

remember boys and girls, the most famous vegan is sam bankman-fried pic.twitter.com/Zq5q5R0j9i — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) September 8, 2023

This comment of the DOGE co-founder, apparently, comes from the fact that SBF, when he was put in prison, requested a vegan diet but did not get it. Nor was he provided with Adderall he needs to manage his ADHD (attention deficit hyperactive disorder), according to Guardian.

FTX managers seeking to get payments made to celebrities recovered

According to a recent article published by Bloomberg, FTX Group advisers, who are currently managing the bankrupt exchange and striving to pay the funds back to the creditors, are seeking an opportunity to recover the money which SBF paid to celebrities to endorse and promote FTX before it sank.

Among those celebrities who received millions of U.S. dollars from FTX are Shaquille O'Neal, tennis star Naomi Osaka and many other sports celebrities. This may be a hard job to do, though, since after filing for bankruptcy, FTX did not keep detailed information on books and records.

In December this year, the new FTX managers stated that several parties who received substantial payments from Sam Bankman-Fried for FTX promotion were willing to return the funds so that the customers and creditors of the platform could get their compensation.

Thodex exchange boss gets 11,000 years in prison

In an ironic turn of events, the founder of Turkey-based crypto exchange Thodex, a platform that went bust in 2021, Faruk Fatih Ozer, has been sentenced to 11,196 years of imprisonment, according to Bloomberg. The crimes for which this sentence came included fraud and money laundering.

According to Chainalysis, the total worth of crypto lost to Thodex by its customers stands at $2.6 billion.

Several commentators on the X app noted that SBF should get at least 30-50 years in prison, which is nothing compared to the 11,000 years Ozer was sentenced to.