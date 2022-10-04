DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for October 4

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

It seems that bulls seized the initiative as all of the top 10 coins are back to the green zone.

DOGE/USD

DOGE could not show such a huge rise as Bitcoin (BTC) with a growth of only 0.92%.

On the daily chart, DOGE is showing power as the price has bounced off $0.06, which is important for buyers to hold if they want to keep the upward move. Currently, the volume has declined, confirming the dominance of sideways trading. However, if the growth continues to the $0.063-$0.064 zone, there are chances to see the test of the resistance level at $0.06557 soon.

DOGE is trading at $0.06085 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has gained more than DOGE, as the rise has constituted 1.14% since yesterday.

Analyzing the chart, SHIB is trading in the middle of the range, confirming the fact that none of the sides has accumulated enough strength for a sharp move. But if the candle can fix above the $0.00001150 zone and hold there for some time, one can expect a bullish trend reversal.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001127 at press time.