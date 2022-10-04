Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for October 4

Tue, 10/04/2022 - 14:07
Denys Serhiichuk
Can meme coins rise faster than top cryptocurrencies?
It seems that bulls seized the initiative as all of the top 10 coins are back to the green zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE could not show such a huge rise as Bitcoin (BTC) with a growth of only 0.92%.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

On the daily chart, DOGE is showing power as the price has bounced off $0.06, which is important for buyers to hold if they want to keep the upward move. Currently, the volume has declined, confirming the dominance of sideways trading. However, if the growth continues to the $0.063-$0.064 zone, there are chances to see the test of the resistance level at $0.06557 soon.

DOGE is trading at $0.06085 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has gained more than DOGE, as the rise has constituted 1.14% since yesterday.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

Analyzing the chart, SHIB is trading in the middle of the range, confirming the fact that none of the sides has accumulated enough strength for a sharp move. But if the candle can fix above the $0.00001150 zone and hold there for some time, one can expect a bullish trend reversal.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001127 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

