ADA and BNB Price Analysis for October 3

Mon, 10/03/2022 - 16:43
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Which popular coin can show the biggest rise soon?
Even though the day has started neutral, bulls could seize the initiative and most of the coins are in the green zone again.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has increased by 0.58% since yesterday.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

Despite today's slight rise, Cardano (ADA) has not left the bearish zone yet as the price has not fixed above the vital $0.44 mark. If that happens and the volume increases, one can expect a further upward move to the $0.46-$0.48 zone.

ADA is trading at $0.4245 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is more gainer as the rise has accounted for 1.57%.

BNB/USD chart byTradingView

Unlike Cardano (ADA), Binance Coin (BNB) is trading near the resistance level at $286.2 which means that there is a high possibility to see the continued growth. Thus, the native exchange coin has accumulated enough power for the rise to the $300 mark.

BNB is trading at $286.3 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

