ADA and BNB Price Analysis for October 3

Even though the day has started neutral, bulls could seize the initiative and most of the coins are in the green zone again.
ADA/USD
The price of Cardano (ADA) has increased by 0.58% since yesterday.
Despite today's slight rise, Cardano (ADA) has not left the bearish zone yet as the price has not fixed above the vital $0.44 mark. If that happens and the volume increases, one can expect a further upward move to the $0.46-$0.48 zone.
ADA is trading at $0.4245 at press time.
BNB/USD
Binance Coin (BNB) is more gainer as the rise has accounted for 1.57%.
Unlike Cardano (ADA), Binance Coin (BNB) is trading near the resistance level at $286.2 which means that there is a high possibility to see the continued growth. Thus, the native exchange coin has accumulated enough power for the rise to the $300 mark.
BNB is trading at $286.3 at press time.