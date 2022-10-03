ADA and BNB Price Analysis for October 3

Original U.Today article

Which popular coin can show the biggest rise soon?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Even though the day has started neutral, bulls could seize the initiative and most of the coins are in the green zone again.

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has increased by 0.58% since yesterday.

Despite today's slight rise, Cardano (ADA) has not left the bearish zone yet as the price has not fixed above the vital $0.44 mark. If that happens and the volume increases, one can expect a further upward move to the $0.46-$0.48 zone.

ADA is trading at $0.4245 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is more gainer as the rise has accounted for 1.57%.

Unlike Cardano (ADA), Binance Coin (BNB) is trading near the resistance level at $286.2 which means that there is a high possibility to see the continued growth. Thus, the native exchange coin has accumulated enough power for the rise to the $300 mark.

BNB is trading at $286.3 at press time.