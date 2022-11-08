Original U.Today article

FTT Price Analysis for November 8

Tue, 11/08/2022 - 15:39
Denys Serhiichuk
How long is fall of FTT going to last?
Most of the coins keep going down, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

FTT/USD

FTT is the biggest loser today, falling by more than 30% over the past 24 hours.

On the daily chart, FTT has broken the last support level at $21.03 against the increased volume. Currently, there are no reversal signals, as the bar is about to close with a small or even no wick.

BTC and ETH Price Analysis for November 7

In this case, the more likely scenario is a further decline to the psychological zone around $10.

On the weekly time frame, one should pay attention to the mirror level at $12.94. From the technical point of view, that might be the first stop at which bulls can locally seize the initiative. However, this can happen only if the approach to the level will be fast enough to create a false breakout.

Analyzing the weekly chart against Bitcoin (BTC), one should point out the support level at BTC 0.0006949. It is the far retest level at which a bounce back might happen. In this case, a correction can lead to an upward move to the BTC 0.00080 zone.

FTT is trading at $15.13 at press time.

#FTT Price Prediction
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

