BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for March 10

Bears are giving no chances to bulls as the rates of all top 10 coins are falling.
BTC/USD
The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 9.17% over the last 24 hours.
The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined after the support breakout at $21,454. Thus, the price is below the critical $20,000 mark, which means that the midterm bearish trend has returned. If the situation does not change, the ongoing decrease may last until the test of the next zone around $18,373.
Bitcoin is trading at $19,899 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) is more of a loser than Bitcoin (BTC), going down by almost 10%.
On the daily chart, the rate of Ethereum (ETH) has almost touched the support level of $1,352. Currently, one should pay attention to the daily closure. If it happens above yesterday's low, there are chances to see a bounce back to the $1,420-$1,440 zone.
Ethereum is trading at $1,404 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP is the least falling coin from the list today, declining by 7.63% since yesterday.
The rate of XRP has once again made a false breakout of the support at $0.3619, however, the day has not ended yet. If sellers' pressure continues and the bar closes near the mentioned mark, the drop may last to the $0.35 zone.
XRP is trading at $0.3672 at press time.