BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for March 10

Fri, 03/10/2023 - 15:50
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long is decline of cryptocurrency market going to last?
Bears are giving no chances to bulls as the rates of all top 10 coins are falling.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 9.17% over the last 24 hours.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined after the support breakout at $21,454. Thus, the price is below the critical $20,000 mark, which means that the midterm bearish trend has returned. If the situation does not change, the ongoing decrease may last until the test of the next zone around $18,373.

Bitcoin is trading at $19,899 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is more of a loser than Bitcoin (BTC), going down by almost 10%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of Ethereum (ETH) has almost touched the support level of $1,352. Currently, one should pay attention to the daily closure. If it happens above yesterday's low, there are chances to see a bounce back to the $1,420-$1,440 zone.

Ethereum is trading at $1,404 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the least falling coin from the list today, declining by 7.63% since yesterday.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

The rate of XRP has once again made a false breakout of the support at $0.3619, however, the day has not ended yet. If sellers' pressure continues and the bar closes near the mentioned mark, the drop may last to the $0.35 zone.

XRP is trading at $0.3672 at press time.

article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

