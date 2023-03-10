BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for March 10

Original U.Today article

How long is decline of cryptocurrency market going to last?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bears are giving no chances to bulls as the rates of all top 10 coins are falling.

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 9.17% over the last 24 hours.

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined after the support breakout at $21,454. Thus, the price is below the critical $20,000 mark, which means that the midterm bearish trend has returned. If the situation does not change, the ongoing decrease may last until the test of the next zone around $18,373.

Bitcoin is trading at $19,899 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is more of a loser than Bitcoin (BTC), going down by almost 10%.

On the daily chart, the rate of Ethereum (ETH) has almost touched the support level of $1,352. Currently, one should pay attention to the daily closure. If it happens above yesterday's low, there are chances to see a bounce back to the $1,420-$1,440 zone.

Ethereum is trading at $1,404 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the least falling coin from the list today, declining by 7.63% since yesterday.

The rate of XRP has once again made a false breakout of the support at $0.3619, however, the day has not ended yet. If sellers' pressure continues and the bar closes near the mentioned mark, the drop may last to the $0.35 zone.

XRP is trading at $0.3672 at press time.