DOGE Price Analysis for March 10

Fri, 03/10/2023 - 19:00
Denys Serhiichuk
How long is decline of DOGE going to last?
The cryptocurrency market has not found the local bottom yet as the coins are in the red zone.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

DOGE/USD

DOGE is one of the biggest loser today among the top 10 coins, going down by 10.80%.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE might have found the local support level at $0.06253. However, there are low chances to see any sharp moves until the end of the day as most of the ATR has been passed. In this case, sideways trading in the range of $0.064-$0.065 is the more likely scenario.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

On the bigger chart, the rate of DOGE has made a false breakout of yesterday's low at $0.06393, which serves the support level now. If the candle closes above it, traders can expect local growth to the $0.070 area.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

From the midterm point of view, the candle is about to close below the support at $0.06581. If that occurs, the breakout may lead to a further drop to the $0.05588 mark by the end of the month.

DOGE is trading at $0.06457 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

