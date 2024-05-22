Advertisement
    DOGE 12% Up as Close to Half Billion Dogecoin Goes to Coinbase and Robinhood

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Overwhelming amount of Dogecoin transferred to leading exchanges, while DOGE price surged
    Wed, 22/05/2024 - 12:29
    According to data published by prominent blockchain sleuth Whale Alert, which tracks down large cryptocurrency transactions, almost half a billion Dogecoin has been sent to two leading trading platforms with a likely goal of being sold. It happened amid the large price increase of Dogecoin that has occurred this week.

    Prior to these two transactions, three large DOGE lumps were withdrawn from the Robinhood investment platform.

    680.9 million DOGE on move

    The above-mentioned source of data published announcements about five enormous transactions, which transferred almost 681 million DOGE. The last two of them carried 89,999,572 and 300,000,000 DOGE meme coins to two leading cryptocurrency trading venues, Coinbase and Robinhood. These transfers were valued at $65.5 million in fiat.

    Prior to those, Whale Alert registered three more transactions. They carried 82,698,136; 70,081,079 and 138,326,037 Dogecoin. That was the cumulative equivalent of $48.7 million, and that amount of crypto was withdrawn from Robinhood to anonymous blockchain wallets, signifying purchases and transfers to cold storage wallets.

    Dogecoin remains a subject of interest to crypto whales as it is one of the top 10 digital assets with wide adoption. Besides, it is supported by tech billionaire Elon Musk, and many within the DOGE community cherish hopes that Musk will integrate DOGE on X this year, once internal payments are launched. 

    Dogecoin spikes 12% over past few days

    Over the past few days, the largest and the oldest canine-themed cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, has printed an impressive price increase of more than 12% as it soared from $0.1520 on Monday to $0.1716 earlier today.

    However, that immense growth was followed by a decline of more than 3%, bringing the price down to the $0.1667 level.

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
