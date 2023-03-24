Disturbing Details of "Crypto King" Abduction Come to Light

Fri, 03/24/2023 - 18:30
Alex Dovbnya
A new report by CTV News Toronto reveals that Abiden Pleterski, known as the "crypto king," was beaten up by his captors
Abiden Pleterski, a Canadian scam artist who referred to himself as the "crypto king," was abducted and beaten up as his captors demanded millions in ransom, according to a new report by CTV News Toronto that has shed light on the events surrounding the abduction.

Pleterski was taken away in downtown Toronto and then subjected to three days of torture when his kidnappers were driving across Southern Ontario.    

During his captivity, Pleterski was permitted to make specific phone calls to select individuals, but not to his father, according to court testimony. 

Pleterski's landlord was among those he called, requesting a $3 million ransom payment. 

The crypto king was later released close to his landlord's home with the understanding that he must come up with the money quickly. 

The bankruptcy report does not include any updates on his release, and Toronto police have not confirmed any information regarding the victim or witness in the investigation. 

Aside from the details of the alleged kidnapping, the report also contains information on Pleterski's investment activities leading up to his bankruptcy. 

According to the documents, Pleterski invested less than two percent of the sum he received from investors in cryptocurrency and foreign exchange. Rather than investing, he spent a large portion of the funds on high-end cars, private jets, and luxurious vacations.

Pleterski is currently facing two civil lawsuits and a bankruptcy proceeding from former investors. As part of the legal proceedings, authorities have seized some of his assets, including two McLarens, two BMWs, and a Lamborghini.

He had promised to invest the money of his clients, but he never did so, according to reports.

Complex reported last October that he had refused to hand over his widely expensive Rolex, Audi, and phone to a bankruptcy trustee as he owed millions to a slew of investors. However, he eventually surrendered his car and watch before his court appearance.

