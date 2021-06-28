PointPay
PointPay

Digital Rouble Tests in 2022 Confirmed by Russian Cenbank Governor

News
Mon, 06/28/2021 - 09:08
article image
Yuri Molchan
Head of the Russian cenbank has again stated that digital rouble trials are planned for next year
Digital Rouble Tests in 2022 Confirmed by Russian Cenbank Governor
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bloomberg Terminal has shared that Elvira Nabiullina, the governor of the Central Bank of Russia, has confirmed that the institution intends to start testing the digital equivalent of the rouble in 2020.

Previously, as reported by U.Today, she already voiced these plans for the digital rouble trials to begin next year back in May and April.

As for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies that are not issued by government financial institutions, Nabiullina believes that they (and BTC in particular) are very risky assets and warned investors against buying them.

Related
The Biggest Crash in World History Is Coming, Bitcoin Can Help Endure It: Robert Kiyosaki

In early June, the head of the Russian cenbank stated that CBDC (central bank digital currency) is the future of Russia’s financial system (and Moscow’s payment system in particular), since it would be fast and cheap.

Other countries are also rushing to develop and roll out their CBDCs. China is the leader here at the moment as its CBDC (aka DCEP) has been in trials since last year and China had been talking about developing “China Coin” even earlier than that, accelerating work on it in 2019.

The trigger for that was Facebook’s intention to create the Libra stablecoin announced in the same year.

#CBDC
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Grayscale Sees Growing Inflows in Its Altcoin Trusts, Now Holding $31.2 Billion in Crypto
07/01/2021 - 12:17

Grayscale Sees Growing Inflows in Its Altcoin Trusts, Now Holding $31.2 Billion in Crypto
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image Tron (TRX) Blockchain Starts Supporting Major Tether Rival USDC
07/01/2021 - 11:45

Tron (TRX) Blockchain Starts Supporting Major Tether Rival USDC
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image Bitcoin's 'Great Hash-Power Migration' May Continue - Glassnode
07/01/2021 - 11:34

Bitcoin's 'Great Hash-Power Migration' May Continue - Glassnode
Alihuseyn Gulu-ZadaAlihuseyn Gulu-Zada